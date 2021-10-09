Seasonal Shift: Moving cows on the edge of Bozeman By Samuel Wilson Chronicle Photographer/Report for America Corps Member Sam Wilson Author email Oct 9, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Darrell Kurk finds a handful of his cows deep in a thicket of vegetation in the Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America It doesn’t take much for Darrell and Sandy Kurk to get their cows moving down pasture. In a chorus both practiced and improvised, they yell “c’mon girls!” For percussion, Darrell shakes a bucket of grain. “They’re spoiled,” he said. Buy Now Darrell Kurk's dog, Tucker, watches Kurk herd cows from the back of his ATV in the Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now A cow wonders where Darrell Kurk is taking that bucket of grain, and how she can get some, as Kurk collects his herd at the end of the season at Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Darrell and Sandy Kurk herd cows onto a trailer after leading them off the Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now A cow stumbles while following Darrell Kurk on his ATV in the Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America As the annual parade- this year it was held on Oct. 1- crashes through the colorful foliage in the creek bottom, runners, hikers, and bikers pause to watch and listen from well worn trails above.Darrell and Sandy Kurk have found themselves in the center of the venn diagram of old and new West. The Kurks lease the grazing rights for the Highland Glen Nature Preserve, the 430-acre block of land owned by Bozeman Health since 1959. For much of the Kurk’s history working the land, they shared it only with wildlife. In 2013, The hospital teamed up with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust to dig a network of trails throughout the property, and the pasture became a playground. Buy Now A jogger and their two dogs run on a trail near a cow grazing in the Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now A cow's footprint is superimposed over mountain bike tire tracks on a trail in the Highland Glen Nature preserve on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Moisture accumulates on the nose of a cow at the Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Darrell Kurk untangles strands of twisted barbed wire fence at Highland Glen Nature Preserve on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America “Ninety-five percent of people here aren’t a problem, it's the 5% that cause you headaches,” said Darrell as he untangled strands of a barbed wire fence that were likely twisted together by a trail user looking for a shortcut. People build bridges and dam the creek, or trespass on the old homestead at the north end of the property. The Kurk’s phone numbers are posted at trailheads in the event a gate is left open and a cow escapes. The cows have names like Hannah and Jellybean, and the Kurk’s recognize all 26 of them. Their calves, futures to be determined, have not yet been named. Some will be raised for beef, some to one day raise their own, but whatever their futures hold, their summer in Bozeman has been productive. Darrell estimates the calves put on 400 pounds since he dropped them off in June. The cows and their calves will spend a couple more weeks near Bear Canyon before moving to the Kurk’s place in Billings, where they will stay for the winter. Buy Now Sandy Kurk reads the number on a curious cow's tag while doing a roll call of the herd after driving in trailers them to their property on Bear Canyon Road on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Cows walk through an aspen grove in the Highland Glen Nature Preserve under the direction of Darrell and Sandy Kurk on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Darrell Kurk adjusts his hat before heading back up the draw running through the Highland Glen Nature Preserve to bring the rest of his herd down to his trailer on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Kurk uses the vacant Molendyk homestead, located at the northern end of the preserve, as a staging area for his work. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandy Kurk Darrell Calf Cow Transports Zootechnics Highway Zoology Bozeman Nature Preserve Phone Number Sam Wilson Author email Follow Sam Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you