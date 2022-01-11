Season of light Sam Wilson Sam Wilson Author email Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Strands of Christmas lights are distorted viewed through a car windshield on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America The shining sun is a luxury in the depths of winter. In its place, a surplus of darkness. However, what we may lack in natural light is made up for with a variety of unnatural light that illuminates everyday scenes in unexpected ways. That, paired with a blank canvas of snow, creates unintentional works of art throughout town unique to the darkest months.It's the reason why, despite being so dark, winter is called the season of light. Humans need light to orient ourselves in time and space, to communicate, and to feel human. Artificial light in the winter can be both ornamental and functional. Something to celebrate, yet not to take lightly. Buy Now A pile of snow absorbs the red taillights from a bus idling behind the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Blue steam rises above the pool on the roof of the Armory Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A halide bulb turns a driveway green on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Tracks from a ATV plow disappears into sidewalk under a streetlight on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A tree outside the Plant Growth Center on the Montana State University campus creates a purple shadow on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A storage facility lights up as the sun disappears behind it on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A house on Babcock St. is covered with Christmas lights on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Winter Artificial Light Electricity Fleet Dark Human Depths Sun Surplus Sam Wilson Author email Follow Sam Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you