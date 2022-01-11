 Skip to main content

Season of light

Lights
Strands of Christmas lights are distorted viewed through a car windshield on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The shining sun is a luxury in the depths of winter. In its place, a surplus of darkness. However, what we may lack in natural light is made up for with a variety of unnatural light that illuminates everyday scenes in unexpected ways. That, paired with a blank canvas of snow, creates unintentional works of art throughout town unique to the darkest months.

It's the reason why, despite being so dark, winter is called the season of light. Humans need light to orient ourselves in time and space, to communicate, and to feel human. Artificial light in the winter can be both ornamental and functional. Something to celebrate, yet not to take lightly. 

A pile of snow absorbs the red taillights from a bus idling behind the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Blue steam rises above the pool on the roof of the Armory Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A halide bulb turns a driveway green on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Tracks from a ATV plow disappears into sidewalk under a streetlight on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
A tree outside the Plant Growth Center on the Montana State University campus creates a purple shadow on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
A storage facility lights up as the sun disappears behind it on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
A house on Babcock St. is covered with Christmas lights on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

