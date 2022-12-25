 Skip to main content
Santa comes to town

Santa
Gallatin Valley Mall. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Santa’s ability to crisscross the globe on Christmas Eve is the stuff of legends. The exhaustive travel alone would wear down most mortals, not to mention the additional burdens of delivering an untold number of presents and consuming even more cookies along the way.

Less appreciated, though, is how much he gets around in the weeks leading up to his big day.


On the Saturday before Christmas weekend, Santa was spotted at a hardware store, a mall, a college basketball game, a downtown bar and a comedy club- and that’s just in Bozeman. No one can be sure how many other malls and hardware stores and bars around the world he was visiting simultaneously.

Santa
Ace Hardware West. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Santa
Last Best Comedy. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Santa
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Santa
American Legion Bar. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com

