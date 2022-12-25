Santa comes to town

Santa’s ability to crisscross the globe on Christmas Eve is the stuff of legends. The exhaustive travel alone would wear down most mortals, not to mention the additional burdens of delivering an untold number of presents and consuming even more cookies along the way.
Less appreciated, though, is how much he gets around in the weeks leading up to his big day.
On the Saturday before Christmas weekend, Santa was spotted at a hardware store, a mall, a college basketball game, a downtown bar and a comedy club- and that’s just in Bozeman. No one can be sure how many other malls and hardware stores and bars around the world he was visiting simultaneously.
“Yeah, I get around,” Santa remarked casually as he arrived at the Ace Hardware Store on West Main Street. “I just kinda go with the flow and make the kids happy.”
“I had one little boy ask me just last week, he goes ‘I would like a garage.’ I said, ‘A garage for your toys?’ He goes, ‘No, I want a garage just to play in. And it’d be nice if it was heated.’” Santa laughed from deep within his belly. “They come up with all kinds of stuff.”
Older kids have more expensive requests. At the Montana State basketball game, Santa said, “I tell the kids that Santa and his elves make simple toys. We make wooden toys, we make stuffies, that’s our expertise. My elves are not electronic engineers.”
However, Santa demurred when confronted with more probing questions. “What’s the secret? Not going to tell you, because then it wouldn’t be a secret.”
People over a certain age believe they know the truth, but it’s simpler than they think.
While relaxing in a massage chair at the Gallatin Valley Mall, Santa finally revealed the source of his magic. “You have to love kids, and you have to love people. That’s the heart of it.”
