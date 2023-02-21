Ride the rails: Second annual Rail Jam at MSU

To many, the joy of skiing or snowboarding is found in carving through an expanse of snow, veering around obstacles in the process. For others, joy is found in the obstacles themselves.
A rail jam is that idea, concentrated. Competitors start by climbing up scaffolding supporting a snow-covered ramp, with which they build speed before facing a compact course set with a variety of sculpted steel rails raised above the snow. It’s a good idea to have an EMT and a DJ on hand. A rail jam can take place just about anywhere, including a flat, open field in the heart of the Montana State University campus.
“Rail jam has my heart,” said Kaylan Wait, who organized the second annual rail jam at MSU on Saturday, Feb. 11. As the student director for dynamic events for MSU’s Office of Student Engagement, Wait was in charge of converting the space between Jake Jabs Hall and the Rendezvous Dining Hall into an arena designed just as much for the competitors as for the spectators.
Jayva Jordan, a junior on a semester exchange from the University of Minnesota, heard about the rail jam during her orientation, but procrastinated signing up until a week before the event.
It’s a good thing she did. Her backflip off the highest rail was a crowd favorite.
“I didn’t land it the first time,” she said. “The crowd went crazy! I don’t think I would have had that much motivation to keep trying if the crowd hadn’t been that hyped.”
She stuck the flip on her second try, helping her place first among women boarders. For rail jammers like Jordan, pushing oneself is what the competition is all about.
“It’s super awesome when you land it, hurts a lot when you don’t,” she said. “So it’s a toss up between how much you want to get hurt and how much you want to land a trick.”
