 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ride the rails: Second annual Rail Jam at MSU

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Rail Jam
Buy Now

Luke Gundrum competes in the finals of the men's snowboarding competition at Montana State University's second annual rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

To many, the joy of skiing or snowboarding is found in carving through an expanse of snow, veering around obstacles in the process. For others, joy is found in the obstacles themselves.

A rail jam is that idea, concentrated. Competitors start by climbing up scaffolding supporting a snow-covered ramp, with which they build speed before facing a compact course set with a variety of sculpted steel rails raised above the snow. It’s a good idea to have an EMT and a DJ on hand. A rail jam can take place just about anywhere, including a flat, open field in the heart of the Montana State University campus.


Rail Jam
Buy Now

Skis are set against a chain-link fence at the edge of Montana State University's rail jam competition in between heats on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Rail Jam
Buy Now

Radd Rabinsky, a junior at Bozeman High School, warms his hands before competing in Montana State University's rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Rail Jam
Buy Now

People gather on a pile of plowed snow to watch Montana State University's second annual rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Rail Jam
Buy Now

Judges tally their marks after a heat of Montana State University's second annual rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

“Rail jam has my heart,” said Kaylan Wait, who organized the second annual rail jam at MSU on Saturday, Feb. 11. As the student director for dynamic events for MSU’s Office of Student Engagement, Wait was in charge of converting the space between Jake Jabs Hall and the Rendezvous Dining Hall into an arena designed just as much for the competitors as for the spectators.

Rail Jam
Buy Now

Spectators cheer for Jayva Jordan after she landed a backflip off a rail during Montana State University's second annual rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Rail Jam
Buy Now

Grace Elden stands in line for a warm-up lap of the course created for Montana State University's second annual rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Rail Jam
Buy Now

Davis Taylor uses a file to dull the edges of his skis to prevent them from grabbing the rails during Montana State University's second annual rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Rail Jam
Buy Now

A skier angles their skis on a rail while competing in Montana State University's rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Rail Jam
Buy Now

A bronze statue of a bobcat, titled "Spirit", has its mouth stuffed with ski poles, a helmet, and a beer can after Montana State University's second annual rail jam on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred