 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Resident Artist

Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico pours himself a cup of coffee in the living quarters at Aunt Dofe’s before going out to paint en plein air on July 27, 2022, in Willow Creek.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico pours himself a cup of coffee at Aunt Dofe's in Willow Creek on June 1, 2022.

Juni Clark had been thinking about starting an artist residency program at Aunt Dofe’s, an art gallery in Willow Creek, since she bought the building in 2018. But first, she wanted to get to know the space.

She spent several years making improvements to the building, transforming it from one to two galleries and adding a shower. This summer, finally felt ready to share the space, choosing Tom Pomarico as Aunt Dofe's first resident artist.

Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Mushrooms for a still life painting sit in the corner of Tom Pomarico’s studio at Aunt Dofe’s on June 1, 2022, in Willow Creek.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico works on a still life in his studio at Aunt Dofe’s on June 1, 2022, in Willow Creek. The back portion of the building serves as living quarters and studio space for the artist in residence.

Pomarico is a recent graduate of the Montana State University master of fine arts program. In exchange for living and studio space, Pomarico helps Clark maintain the building and open the gallery on the weekends. He also helps exhibiting artists hang their shows.

Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico and Juni Clark help hang Jerry Iverson’s show at Aunt Dofe’s on June 23, 2022, in Willow Creek.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico helps artist Jerry Iverson store his paintings at Aunt Dofe’s on June 23, 2022, in Willow Creek. Pomarico’s art can be seen hanging in the studio around them. Iverson had a show at Aunt Dofe’s from June 24 to July 30.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico shows some friends the roof of Aunt Dofe's on June 4, 2022, in Willow Creek.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

A box full of brushes sits in one corner of Tom Pomarico’s studio at Aunt Dofe’s on June 1, 2022, in Willow Creek.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico drinks a cup of coffee in front of Aunt Dofe’s on July 27, 2022, in Willow Creek.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico tries to picture a painting he wants to do of an old grain mill in Willow Creek on June 1, 2022.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico takes a break in the yard behind Aunt Dofe’s on June 1, 2022, in Willow Creek.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico uses his fingers to frame the landscape while painting under the Sappington Bridge on July 27, 2022.
Photo Page, Aunt Dofe's
Buy Now

Tom Pomarico paints the Jefferson River from under the Sappington Bridge on July 27, 2022.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2678.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK