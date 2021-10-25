Photo essay: Scenes from Madison Buffalo Jump State Park By Rachel Leathe Chronicle Photographer Rachel Leathe Author email Oct 25, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now The sun sets on the buffalo jump used by Native Americans for 2,000 years at the now Madison Buffalo Jump State Park on Oct. 15, 2021, south of Logan. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle For 2,000 years Native Americans used the limestone cliff at the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park as a tool for hunting. Buffalo runners and hazers would work in tandem to drive a herd of bison over the edge, where they would be finished off by the people waiting below. Buy Now A footprint is embedded in a small patch of snow remaining on the trail on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Women would butcher and harvest the carcasses. Much of the meat was dried and preserved for the long winter ahead. Large bones were cracked open and boiled for the marrow, hides were cleaned and tanned to be used as cloth for lodging or clothing, and long tendons were dried for thread. Many tribes used this area, including the Shoshone, Salish, Pend d’Oreille, Crow and Blackfeet. Now this 600-acre parcel south of Logan near the Madison River is the fourth-busiest state park in our region. In 1966, the state acquired the land and it became Montana’s twentieth state park. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. Buy Now A group makes their way up the trail from the parking lot on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle On a recent blustery fall day, a smattering of people wandered the trails running through the park. The sun illuminated the golden hills, which give way to a valley bisected by the Madison River. Last year there were 24,715 visitors to the park, a 57.9% increase from 2019 when there were 15,649 recorded visitors. The park had the highest recorded increase in visitation for state parks in this region. Bison bones can still be found at the base of the jump along with tipi rings, which are dispersed throughout the park. It's illegal to remove any artifacts from the park. A sign at the buffalo jump reads: “You are the steward of heritage and this story of the past is our legacy to the future.” Buy Now A trail leads to a small structure where a person crouches over interpretive signs on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Sage grows alongside the trail on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A clump of prickly pear cactus is nestled in the dead grass alongside the trail on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The sun illuminates the land stretching between the Madison River and the Madison Buffalo State Park on Oct. 15, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A small shrub, stripped of all its' leaves, is backlit by the setting sun on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The sun illuminates the buffalo jump behind the Madison Buffalo Jump State Park sign on Oct. 15, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A dead bush stands out against the landscape at the Madison Buffalo State Park on Oct. 15, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Park Buffalo Jump Ethnology Anatomy Zoology Genealogy Cliff State Visitor Bison Madison River Rachel Leathe Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com. Author email Follow Rachel Leathe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you