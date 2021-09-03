Photo essay: Mark's In & Out, a delicious Livingston tradition Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Rachel Leathe Author email Sep 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Customers wait in line to order at Mark's In & Out on July 24, 2021, in Livingston. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle On a clear, blue Saturday, one of the first cool days at the end of a record-hot summer, 6-year-old Coen Christianson rode his bike down to Mark’s In & Out for his customary order: a shake and a burger. Fifty years earlier you could find Scott Black doing the same thing, ushered out of the house by his mother and sent to Mart’s In & Out for an order of fries. Buy Now Owner Scott Black poses for a photo outside of Mark's In & Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021. Black has worked every day since the restaurant opened for the summer. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle In 1980, at 23 years old, Scott Black teamed up with his brother, Mark, to buy Mart’s In & Out from its original owner, Mart Phillips. The duo renamed the drive-in Mark’s In & Out.The brothers had dropped out of college several years earlier to open a photo studio. Before purchasing Mart’s, neither of them had ever so much as flipped a burger on an industrial grill.In those days, Scott says the railroad still ruled Livingston. The late night rush of railroad workers getting off work made it so the small restaurant was as busy at “11 p.m. as it was at 11 a.m.”Generations of people in Livingston and Bozeman can remember visiting Mark’s, first as children with their parents and later as parents with their own children. Buy Now Daniel Bristol-Barnes works the grill at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021. Mark's gets freshly ground burger every day from Diamond N Meats. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now CC Clements gets an ice cream cone ready for an order at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Many of the employees that you see hustling to get orders together behind the small glass building are second-generation employees.“After 40 odd years, you really get to know your clientele,” Scott said. “You get to know just about everyone in town.” Buy Now Daniel Bristol-Barnes flips burgers, the same job his dad held before him, at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Hannah Van Wetter, Max Littlefield, Charlie von Avis and Emmiliese von Avis eat Mark's In and Out milkshakes in Livingston on Aug. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Mark’s will soon be closing the window on yet another successful season. But it's reassuring to know that in six months or so, the parking lot will be overflowing once again. Buy Now Ranger, a three-month-old karelian bear dog and Norwegian elk hound mix, and Ember Cooke, 6, wait for their order at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 28, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Melaine O'Keefe, her husband, Larry O'Keefe and her son, Thomas O'Keefe, eat Mark's In & Out in the restaurant's parking lot on Aug. 28, 2021, in Livingston. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Scott Black Work Commerce Gastronomy Economics Mart Phillips Railroad Bike Drive-in Burger Catering Rachel Leathe Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com. Author email Follow Rachel Leathe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you