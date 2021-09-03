Offers go here

Photo essay: Mark's In & Out, a delicious Livingston tradition

Customers wait in line to order at Mark's In & Out on July 24, 2021, in Livingston.

On a clear, blue Saturday, one of the first cool days at the end of a record-hot summer, 6-year-old Coen Christianson rode his bike down to Mark’s In & Out for his customary order: a shake and a burger. Fifty years earlier you could find Scott Black doing the same thing, ushered out of the house by his mother and sent to Mart’s In & Out for an order of fries.

Owner Scott Black poses for a photo outside of Mark's In & Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021. Black has worked every day since the restaurant opened for the summer.

In 1980, at 23 years old, Scott Black teamed up with his brother, Mark, to buy Mart’s In & Out from its original owner, Mart Phillips. The duo renamed the drive-in Mark’s In & Out.

The brothers had dropped out of college several years earlier to open a photo studio. Before purchasing Mart’s, neither of them had ever so much as flipped a burger on an industrial grill.

In those days, Scott says the railroad still ruled Livingston. The late night rush of railroad workers getting off work made it so the small restaurant was as busy at “11 p.m. as it was at 11 a.m.”

Generations of people in Livingston and Bozeman can remember visiting Mark’s, first as children with their parents and later as parents with their own children.

Daniel Bristol-Barnes works the grill at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021. Mark's gets freshly ground burger every day from Diamond N Meats.
CC Clements gets an ice cream cone ready for an order at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021.

Many of the employees that you see hustling to get orders together behind the small glass building are second-generation employees.

“After 40 odd years, you really get to know your clientele,” Scott said. “You get to know just about everyone in town.”

Daniel Bristol-Barnes flips burgers, the same job his dad held before him, at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 27, 2021.
Hannah Van Wetter, Max Littlefield, Charlie von Avis and Emmiliese von Avis eat Mark's In and Out milkshakes in Livingston on Aug. 28, 2021.

Mark’s will soon be closing the window on yet another successful season. But it's reassuring to know that in six months or so, the parking lot will be overflowing once again.

Ranger, a three-month-old karelian bear dog and Norwegian elk hound mix, and Ember Cooke, 6, wait for their order at Mark's In and Out in Livingston on Aug. 28, 2021.
Melaine O'Keefe, her husband, Larry O'Keefe and her son, Thomas O'Keefe, eat Mark's In & Out in the restaurant's parking lot on Aug. 28, 2021, in Livingston.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

