Photo essay: In isolation

An over the counter COVID-19 test kit shows a blue and a pink line, indicating a positive result.

The first time I was in a COVID-caused lockdown, the whole world was in a lockdown. The coronavirus was still just an abstract idea to me then, brought to life by ascending graphs and pictures of empty cities. I was stuck in a house with six people, and we got along very well.

A friend brings a bag filled with food from a grocery store.
Ruth becomes one with a pile of blankets on the fourth day of her symptoms.

Somehow, I avoided, with a few minor exceptions, so much as knowing people who became sick with the virus. I got vaccinated. Yet nearly two years into the pandemic that has killed more than 739,000 people in the United States, I began to feel a sniffle come on. I thought little of it, until my partner, Ruth, also started feeling ill, and then could hardly leave the bed. I got a rapid test before my next shift at the Chronicle, and I immediately recognized the feeling of the walls closing in as the test turned positive. 

I prepare a shot of apple cider vinegar, cayenne, ginger, and lemon juice, an elixir that seemed to diminish symptoms temporarily.

This time, we were much more alone. We spent most of 2020 building a tiny house on wheels, in which we now live. I quickly recovered from my symptoms, but Ruth remained in bed for days. We were grateful for the people offering to bring us soup or groceries, and to have our house parked in a big yard with a funny dog.

Izzy takes a break from playing in the yard to check in on the COVID patients.
Ruth video chats with a friend.
I gauged my improving respiratory functions by how long I rode my bike.

When I isolated the first time, I rode my bike a lot. I would point my tires in some direction and pedal for the whole day, and then ride home. I loved it. This time, I put my bike on a trainer stand and reveled in the feeling of blood exploring my legs, while I went nowhere.

Ruth lounges in our bed with the chaos of a tiny home spread before her.
A soft light illuminates an American flag by our door.

Tags

