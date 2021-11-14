Photo essay: In isolation Sam Wilson Sam Wilson Author email Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now An over the counter COVID-19 test kit shows a blue and a pink line, indicating a positive result. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America The first time I was in a COVID-caused lockdown, the whole world was in a lockdown. The coronavirus was still just an abstract idea to me then, brought to life by ascending graphs and pictures of empty cities. I was stuck in a house with six people, and we got along very well. Buy Now A friend brings a bag filled with food from a grocery store. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Ruth becomes one with a pile of blankets on the fourth day of her symptoms. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Somehow, I avoided, with a few minor exceptions, so much as knowing people who became sick with the virus. I got vaccinated. Yet nearly two years into the pandemic that has killed more than 739,000 people in the United States, I began to feel a sniffle come on. I thought little of it, until my partner, Ruth, also started feeling ill, and then could hardly leave the bed. I got a rapid test before my next shift at the Chronicle, and I immediately recognized the feeling of the walls closing in as the test turned positive. Buy Now I prepare a shot of apple cider vinegar, cayenne, ginger, and lemon juice, an elixir that seemed to diminish symptoms temporarily. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America This time, we were much more alone. We spent most of 2020 building a tiny house on wheels, in which we now live. I quickly recovered from my symptoms, but Ruth remained in bed for days. We were grateful for the people offering to bring us soup or groceries, and to have our house parked in a big yard with a funny dog. Buy Now Izzy takes a break from playing in the yard to check in on the COVID patients. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Ruth video chats with a friend. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now I gauged my improving respiratory functions by how long I rode my bike. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America When I isolated the first time, I rode my bike a lot. I would point my tires in some direction and pedal for the whole day, and then ride home. I loved it. This time, I put my bike on a trainer stand and reveled in the feeling of blood exploring my legs, while I went nowhere. Buy Now Ruth lounges in our bed with the chaos of a tiny home spread before her. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A soft light illuminates an American flag by our door. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bike Pedal Tire Medicine Ruth Ride Blood Sam Wilson Author email Follow Sam Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you