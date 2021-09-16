Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo essay: Business is blooming

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Lauren Lenz, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, picks a bouquet of marigolds on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road.

A group of women huddle over buckets of flowers, obsessing over color arrangements for wedding bouquets. A mother and daughter carefully consider which flowers to surround their sunflower with. Another woman picks a handful of sweet peas for a friend who had to put down a beloved pet earlier that day.

Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Lauren Lenz, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, picks a bouquet of marigolds on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road.

“Flowers have this ability to kind of say it all,” said Lauren Lenz, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, a one-acre flower farm along Stucky Road. 

Lenz and her business partner, Alexis Bressler, started the farm about three years ago. Before that, the duo spent years in agriculture, working at other flower and veggie farms.

Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Alexis Bressler, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, prepares a bucket of water for a bouquet of marigolds on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road.

Bressier says the erratic weather and short growing season makes farming in Montana an extremely difficult task. This year, for example, they got one significant rainstorm on June 1 and then nothing again until mid-August.

Flower Farmers
Buy Now

A dahlia unfolds in the morning sun on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road.

Despite the weather trending hotter and drier, they agree that the payoff is worth it.

“It is hard,” Lenz said, “but when you stop and look around, it’s beautiful.”

Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Lauren Lenz and Alexis Bressler prepare to put buckets full of gladiolus in the walk-in refrigerator behind them on Sept. 10, 2021, at their farm off Stucky Road.
Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Henriette dahlias's pink heads stick out against a pale blue sky on Sept. 10, 2021, at Calliope Flowers.

The bouquets from their farm are distributed throughout the valley at weddings and grocery stores, as well as via a subscription service they offer from May to September. They also open their farm several times a week and invite the public to pick their own bouquet, charging by the handful or per five-liter bucket.

Although the “u-pick” season ends Saturday, the pair plans to share the beauty of their craft again next year.

Flower Farmers
Buy Now

A row of women bend over to pick their own bouquets at Calliope Flowers on Sept. 11, 2021.
Flower Farmers
Buy Now

High school sweethearts Ryan and Rhonda Newman pick a bucket of flowers at Calliope Flowers on Sept. 11, 2021.
Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Nancy Redfern picks a bouquet of sweet peas for a friend who's pet passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, at Calliope Flowers off Stucky Road.
Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Small bags are tied over the heads of dahlias to protect them from bugs in a greenhouse at Calliope Flowers off Stucky Road on Sept. 10, 2021.
Flower Farmers
Buy Now

A bee busies herself pollinating the xeranthemums on Sept. 10, 2021, at Calliope Flowers.
Flower Farmers
Buy Now

Celinda Armkencht shows her 16-month-old daughter, Lennon, their bouquet of flowers at Calliope Flowers on Sept. 11, 2021.
Flower Farmers
Buy Now

A cosmo flower pokes its head above the others on Sept. 10, 2021, at Calliope Flowers.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you