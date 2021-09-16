Photo essay: Business is blooming Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Rachel Leathe Author email Sep 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Lauren Lenz, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, picks a bouquet of marigolds on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle A group of women huddle over buckets of flowers, obsessing over color arrangements for wedding bouquets. A mother and daughter carefully consider which flowers to surround their sunflower with. Another woman picks a handful of sweet peas for a friend who had to put down a beloved pet earlier that day. Buy Now Lauren Lenz, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, picks a bouquet of marigolds on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle “Flowers have this ability to kind of say it all,” said Lauren Lenz, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, a one-acre flower farm along Stucky Road. Lenz and her business partner, Alexis Bressler, started the farm about three years ago. Before that, the duo spent years in agriculture, working at other flower and veggie farms. Buy Now Alexis Bressler, co-owner of Calliope Flowers, prepares a bucket of water for a bouquet of marigolds on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Bressier says the erratic weather and short growing season makes farming in Montana an extremely difficult task. This year, for example, they got one significant rainstorm on June 1 and then nothing again until mid-August. Buy Now A dahlia unfolds in the morning sun on Sept. 10, 2021, off Stucky Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Despite the weather trending hotter and drier, they agree that the payoff is worth it.“It is hard,” Lenz said, “but when you stop and look around, it’s beautiful.” Buy Now Lauren Lenz and Alexis Bressler prepare to put buckets full of gladiolus in the walk-in refrigerator behind them on Sept. 10, 2021, at their farm off Stucky Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Henriette dahlias's pink heads stick out against a pale blue sky on Sept. 10, 2021, at Calliope Flowers. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The bouquets from their farm are distributed throughout the valley at weddings and grocery stores, as well as via a subscription service they offer from May to September. They also open their farm several times a week and invite the public to pick their own bouquet, charging by the handful or per five-liter bucket. Although the “u-pick” season ends Saturday, the pair plans to share the beauty of their craft again next year. Buy Now A row of women bend over to pick their own bouquets at Calliope Flowers on Sept. 11, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now High school sweethearts Ryan and Rhonda Newman pick a bucket of flowers at Calliope Flowers on Sept. 11, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Nancy Redfern picks a bouquet of sweet peas for a friend who's pet passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, at Calliope Flowers off Stucky Road. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Small bags are tied over the heads of dahlias to protect them from bugs in a greenhouse at Calliope Flowers off Stucky Road on Sept. 10, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A bee busies herself pollinating the xeranthemums on Sept. 10, 2021, at Calliope Flowers. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Celinda Armkencht shows her 16-month-old daughter, Lennon, their bouquet of flowers at Calliope Flowers on Sept. 11, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A cosmo flower pokes its head above the others on Sept. 10, 2021, at Calliope Flowers. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farm Lauren Lenz Commerce Botany Agriculture Bouquet Flower App Handful Farming Rachel Leathe Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com. Author email Follow Rachel Leathe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you