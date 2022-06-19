 Skip to main content
Over Troubled Waters

Gardiner flood
The Yellowsone River rushes past remnants of the Carbella Bridge on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Construction on the Carbella Bridge was completed in May of 1918. Several months later, the Yellowstone River would reach its highest recorded water level at the time of 11.5 feet. During the 1918 floods, every bridge spanning the Yellowstone River downstream from Carbella Bridge was either damaged or destroyed.

On Monday, June 13, 2022, however, it was the Carbella Bridge that fell prey to the turbulent waters of the Yellowstone River. The muddy river surged to 13.88 feet, sweeping the Carbella Bridge with it. Today, its broken bones can be seen sticking up haphazardly downstream.

Another bridge north of Carbella, at Point of Rocks, also buckled under the pressure of water that reached 50,000-cubic-feet-per-second.

Gardiner flood
A guardrail hangs in the sky as a portion of U.S. Highway 89 at Point of Rocks is washed out on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Many other bridges downstream were pummeled but appeared to hang on and the associated road closures plagued southwest Montana drivers throughout the week.

The state filed for emergency funds to repair five damaged bridges but it will be a while before we know the full extent of the damage.

flood
Highway 89 crosses over a flooded Yellowstone River on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Here are a collection of photos of bridges throughout Park and Gallatin Counties, taken by Chronicle photographers during the flooding.

Gardiner flood
The Gardiner Bridge spans a muddy Yellowstone River on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Williams Brigde
Williams Bridge remains closed since Monday on June 15, 2022.
Flooding, Yellowstone River
The Highway 89 Bridge is closed on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Bridges, Yellowstone River
The Yellowstone River laps against the railroad bridge along Highway 89 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Flooding, Yellowstone River
Livingston residents walk by the Ninth Street Bridge, still closed due to flooding, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2678.

