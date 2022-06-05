 Skip to main content
Music Man

Photo Page, Alan Leech
Alan Leech waits for his wife to pick him up after performing Beethoven’s 9th Symphony for the county’s fourth graders on May 20, 2022, at Willson Auditorium. Alan is retiring from the symphony at the end of June after 50 years.

After a half century of playing in the Bozeman Symphony, Alan Leech is hanging up his bassoon.

He and his wife, Karen Leech, were hired in 1972 by Montana State University to play in the symphony and teach. The symphony was established in 1968 from the earlier version, the Montana State University Symphony Orchestra. The Leeches were the first people hired at the MSU music department specifically to play a certain instrument, Alan on bassoon and Karen on flute.

Photo Page, Alan Leech
Alan Leech plays a duet with his wife, Karen Leech, at their home on May 19, 2022. Alan is retiring from the symphony at the end of June after 50 years.
Photo Page, Alan Leech
A photo of Alan’s daughter, Robin Parkinson, is framed above his desk on May 19, 2022. Leech makes all of his own reeds for the bassoon he plays in the Bozeman Symphony. He is retiring from the symphony at the end of June after 50 years.

Leech says he’s deeply enjoyed his time in the symphony. In addition to his work there, he’s also participated in or started a number of other musical groups in Bozeman.

In 2000, he founded the first gamelan at MSU after being inspired by musicians he met in Bali. A gamelan is a traditional Balinese music ensemble with many percussive instruments. Leech was also instrumental in founding the Montana Consort, the Gallatin Woodwind Quintet, Flutes and Friends, Sax Summit, Bozoon and the Bozeman Chamber Players.

Photo Page, Alan Leech
Alan Leech plays principal bassoon in the Bozeman Symphony on May 20, 2022, at Willson Auditorium. Alan is retiring from the symphony at the end of June after 50 years.

Leech says he will miss playing with the symphony but he’s ready to try something new. In September, he and Karen plan to move to Buffalo, New York to be closer to their daughter, Robin Parkinson. Parkinson is a musician, like her parents, and works as the vice president of education and community engagement for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. She has already set her dad up to be the director of a new gamelan in Buffalo.

Leech’s last concerts with the Bozeman Symphony will be the John Williams concerts on June 24, 25 and 26 at the Willson Auditorium.

Photo Page, Alan Leech
Alan Leech flips through a piece that he wrote in Bali for the solo saxophone and gamelan. He later adopted the piece for the Bozeman Symphony.
Photo Page, Alan Leech
Alan Leech wears a bassoon tie clip to perform the last movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony to a group of fourth graders on May 20, 2022, at Willson Auditorium. Alan is retiring from the symphony at the end of June after 50 years.
Photo Page, Alan Leech
Alan Leech packs up after performing Beethoven’s 9th Symphony on May 20, 2022, at Willson Auditorium. Alan is retiring from the symphony at the end of June after 50 years.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2678.

