Many hearts, one farm: The Three Hearts Farm west of Bozeman

20220610-three-hearts-farm-001.JPG
A customer walks away from the Three Hearts Farm market stand after talking with owner Rachael Hicks on June 10, 2022.

It’s 9 a.m. on a recent Friday and Rachael Hicks is placing coolers full of fresh produce from her farm at the market stand. The wooden stand sits at the top of the gravel road that runs through her farm. Her sister-in-law carries over loaves of sourdough bread and bags of granola she made earlier that week.

The pair greet Ben Dueling, the owner of SporeAttic, as he approaches with baskets of mushrooms. Then Dylan Fishman, founder of Foxglove Flower Farm, arrives with arms full of flower bouquets to sell.

The market runs until 6 p.m. with people coming and going to buy produce from Three Hearts Farm. At the end of the day, Rachael and her kids take down the stand and use the produce that’s left.

20220706-three-hearts-farm-003.JPG
Rachael Hicks trellises tomatoes on July 6, 2022 at Three Hearts Farm.
20220729-three-hearts-farm-002.jpg
Rachel Hicks holds cherry tomatoes from this seasons harvest on July 29, 2022. Hicks starts trellising tomatoes in June and tends to them throughout the summer into the fall.
20220616-three-hearts-farm-007.JPG
Natalie McCarry, left, and Dylan Fishman walk to the shed where they create flower bouquets at Three Hearts Farm on June 16, 2022.
20220616-three-hearts-farm-009.JPG
Canterbury Bells growing through netting on July 16, 2022 at Foxglove Flower Farm.
20220610-three-hearts-farm-004.JPG
Kids play with a litter of young kittens at Three Hearts Farm on June 10, 2022.
20220729-three-hearts-farm-005.JPG
Ben Deuling, owner of SporeAttic, takes mushrooms off the shelf to harvest on July 29, 2022 at Three Hearts Farm. SporeAttic produces 30 to 50 lbs of mushrooms a day.
20220729-three-hearts-farm-006.JPG
Chestnut Mushrooms growing at SporeAttic on July 29, 2022. 
20220706-three-hearts-farm-008.JPG
Chickens pictured at Three Hearts Farm on July 6, 2022.
20220616-three-hearts-farm-010.JPG
Hoop houses at Three Hearts Farm pictured through a window on June 16, 2022.

