Logs to lumber in Livingston

When the sun finally creeps over the Absaroka Mountains, the employees at RY Timber in Livingston have already been awake for several hours, diligently turning logs into lumber. Inside the sawmill, streams of light filter through a haze of sweet-smelling sawdust. Over the loud noise of the saws, you can hear people laughing and joking.RY Timber employs 86 people between their sawmill in Livingston and corporate office in Townsend. Until a year and a half ago, there was also a sawmill in Townsend but timber shortages forced that mill to close in 2020.General Manager Dan Richards says employees at the Livingston sawmill tend to work two shifts, totaling about nine hours. "You wouldn't think it, looking from the highway," says Richards. "But this is a real state-of-the-art mill."A new barker and planer loom over the log yard, waiting to be installed. Richards says it's unusual for a mill to put in that much new equipment. RY takes in logs from about a 100-mile radius of the mill. They chop up Douglas fir, lodgepole pines and Engelmann spruce into neat two-by-fours and two-by-sixes, which are loaded onto semi-trucks or railcars and shipped to Texas or the East Coast.