Life of the guards

Hours before Bogert Pool opened to splashing, swimming, and screaming guests on Friday, July 2, a small cohort of young lifeguards, some of them just weeks into their first job ever, gathered at the edge of the pool to take part in a time-honored exercise: inservice training. Soon, they themselves were splashing away in the water, occasionally feigning spinal injuries or drownings for the benefit of their peers on the deck, who then jumped in to practice the techniques of the trade.
Bogert Pool, first opened in 1938, has been a summer staple in downtown Bozeman for generations of swimmers and lifeguards alike. Samantha Neely, 17, in her second summer as a guard, recognizes herself in the kids she now watches over. "Its the pool I grew up going to. I learned how to swim here and now I teach swim lessons, it's a full circle."
Patrick Blenker, assistant aquatics manager for the city of Bozeman, said getting the pool open was a challenge this year. Bozeman Parks and Recreation had trouble filling lifeguarding positions, and it was only after it raised the base wage to $15 an hour that it was able to hire enough people to safely operate the pool. "It takes one set of stresses, setting up the season, into another set of stresses, which is hoping these young guards can handle it, and feel good about guarding," Blenker said.
For now though, every Friday morning Blenker leads his new lifeguards in training exercises, sharpening new skills that could make the difference between a really good day and a really bad day.
For Neely the responsibility of saving a life can be a heavy weight, although one that thankfully doesn't come up too often.
"It's an easy job until you have to do your job," she said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.