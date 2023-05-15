Leaving a mark: Branding on the Feddes Ranch

On a flat pasture outside Belgrade in late April, a herd of 70 red angus cows and their calves were chewing on the bright green shoots of cheatgrass. The cows all bore a conspicuous mark on their right ribs: an underlined “CF”, the brand of Chuck Feddes and the Feddes Red Angus Ranch. The calves, most a couple months old, had no such mark.
The cattle looked up as a caravan of ranch trucks pulled into the pasture, and moo-ed towards the truck carrying round bales of hay. Chuck, his son, Jake, and two of their employees hopped out to separate the calves from the cows. It would now be their turn to feel the burn of the branding iron, a rite of passage familiar to the generations of cattle before them.
“Brands came around because of cattle thieves back in the day,” said Jake. “We don’t really have a problem with that now.”
Still, Montana remains a brand state, which means that legal ownership of a cow is determined by the symbols seared into its side. In the eyes of the state, the seventy calves now penned together might as well not belong to anyone.
To remedy this, the calves were encouraged, one at a time, through a series of cattle chutes that culminated in a rotating table propping the young cow on its side. With the calf sufficiently restrained, Jake pressed an electric branding iron into its side, rocking it back and forth to make sure the charred symbols would be legible once scarred. The burnt hair billowed up past his face in a rancid smoke while his father gave the calf two vaccines. The table was tipped upright, and the calf walked off to find its mother, an underlined “CF” now forever marking its right ribs.
“Dad’s had that brand a long time,” said Jake, who registered his own brand a decade ago. “Mine is a J that lays on its side, and an F over a quarter circle.
“When I started getting my own cows, I didn’t need to get my own brand, but it’s one of those things as a rancher,” Jake said. “I own that. Those cows are mine.”
