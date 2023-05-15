 Skip to main content
Leaving a mark: Branding on the Feddes Ranch

Feddes branding
A cow, branded long ago with Chuck Feddes’ brand, passes through a gate as Jake Feddes, left, and Travis Kindred sort cows from their calves before branding on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

On a flat pasture outside Belgrade in late April, a herd of 70 red angus cows and their calves were chewing on the bright green shoots of cheatgrass. The cows all bore a conspicuous mark on their right ribs: an underlined “CF”, the brand of Chuck Feddes and the Feddes Red Angus Ranch. The calves, most a couple months old, had no such mark.

The cattle looked up as a caravan of ranch trucks pulled into the pasture, and moo-ed towards the truck carrying round bales of hay. Chuck, his son, Jake, and two of their employees hopped out to separate the calves from the cows. It would now be their turn to feel the burn of the branding iron, a rite of passage familiar to the generations of cattle before them.


Feddes branding
Smoke from singed hair and flesh rises past Jake Feddes’ face as he brands a calf on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Feddes branding
Jake Feddes holds his brand, a sideways ‘J’ next to an ‘F’ over a rocking line on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Feddes incorporated his brand ten years ago to differentiate his cows from his father’s.

“Brands came around because of cattle thieves back in the day,” said Jake. “We don’t really have a problem with that now.”

Feddes branding
Adrien Ambrosio closes a gate behind calves in line to be branded for the Feddes Red Angus Ranch on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Feddes branding
Smoke from burning hair drifts through fences during a branding day for the Feddes Red Angus Ranch on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Feddes branding
Jake Feddes brands calves as his father, Chuck Feddes, gives them vaccines on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Feddes branding
A calf croons from a branding table after getting branding with the Feddes Red Angus brand on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Feddes branding
Travis Kindred jokes with Jake Feddes, right, as Feddes brands calves, and his father, Chuck Feddes, vaccinates them on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Feddes branding
A calf, freshly imprinted with Chuck Feddes’ brand, walks back to its mother on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

An error occurred