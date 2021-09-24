In the driver's seat Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Sam Wilson Author email Sep 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Brenda Barrett walks to her bus at the First Student bus barn before beginning her route on Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America The wheels on Brenda Barrett’s school bus start going ‘round at 6:30 in the morning. The first handful of stops yield no passengers, but when Barrett sees children on the horizon, she welcomes them aboard with a wave. “You’re really one of the first people they see in a day,” she said. School buses now have seat belts for every passenger, and children squirm to get theirs clicked around their bodies. Buy Now Brenda Barrett tries to maintain order among students crowding the aisle of her bus while driving her route on Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Brenda Barrett's eyes are constantly shifting from the road to her young passengers while driving her route on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Second grader Libbey Carl watches the world go by while riding to school on Brenda Barrett's bus on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Barrett’s route twists around the foothills below Sypes Canyon. It’s a great place to see change in real time, be it the seasons creeping up and down the Bridger Mountains, the batches of new houses under construction or even the development of an adolescent horse, born last year. Over the course of a day, Barrett says she might drive 100 miles, “mostly in circles.” Now, in her fourth year of driving, she says she’s only missed two days. “The kids and parents rely on you,” she said. “You’re providing a serious service.” Buy Now A student approaches a bear hug from a parental figure after returning home on Brenda Barrett's bus on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Brenda Barrett waves to a fellow bus driver while driving her afternoon route on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Barrett's route, which only picks up elementary school children, often passes other busses picking up middle or high school students. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America It’s a service that’s becoming harder to find. Paralleling staff shortages in schools, bus routes around the country are finding themselves without drivers. In Massachusetts, 250 National Guard members were recently deployed to serve as drivers. First Student, the national bus chain that contracts with Bozeman School District, sent drivers from Tacoma, Washington, to cover for shortages in Bozeman this year. Barrett’s route added a couple stops to make up for fewer drivers, but she hasn’t really noticed much of a difference from before. It never felt like there were enough drivers.When the school day is done Barrett reverses her route, returning to the bus barn to park in neat formation alongside dozens of other buses once scattered to every corner of the city. Buy Now Brenda Barrett's number 29 bus rolls down Story Mill Road en route to Hawthorne Elementary School on Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now A toy school bus is parked over driver's cubbies in the First Student office building on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brenda Barrett Transports Motor Vehicle Driver School Bus Route Shortage Bus Route National Guard Sam Wilson Author email Follow Sam Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you