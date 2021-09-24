Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In the driver's seat

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

Brenda Barrett walks to her bus at the First Student bus barn before beginning her route on Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021.

The wheels on Brenda Barrett’s school bus start going ‘round at 6:30 in the morning.  

The first handful of stops yield no passengers, but when Barrett sees children on the horizon, she welcomes them aboard with a wave. “You’re really one of the first people they see in a day,” she said. School buses now have seat belts for every passenger, and children squirm to get theirs clicked around their bodies.

Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

Brenda Barrett tries to maintain order among students crowding the aisle of her bus while driving her route on Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021.
Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

Brenda Barrett's eyes are constantly shifting from the road to her young passengers while driving her route on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

Second grader Libbey Carl watches the world go by while riding to school on Brenda Barrett's bus on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Barrett’s route twists around the foothills below Sypes Canyon. It’s a great place to see change in real time, be it the seasons creeping up and down the Bridger Mountains, the batches of new houses under construction or even the development of an adolescent horse, born last year.

Over the course of a day, Barrett says she might drive 100 miles, “mostly in circles.” Now, in her fourth year of driving, she says she’s only missed two days. “The kids and parents rely on you,” she said. “You’re providing a serious service.” 

Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

A student approaches a bear hug from a parental figure after returning home on Brenda Barrett's bus on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

Brenda Barrett waves to a fellow bus driver while driving her afternoon route on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Barrett's route, which only picks up elementary school children, often passes other busses picking up middle or high school students.

It’s a service that’s becoming harder to find. Paralleling staff shortages in schools, bus routes around the country are finding themselves without drivers. In Massachusetts, 250 National Guard members were recently deployed to serve as drivers. First Student, the national bus chain that contracts with Bozeman School District, sent drivers from Tacoma, Washington, to cover for shortages in Bozeman this year. Barrett’s route added a couple stops to make up for fewer drivers, but she hasn’t really noticed much of a difference from before. It never felt like there were enough drivers.

When the school day is done Barrett reverses her route, returning to the bus barn to park in neat formation alongside dozens of other buses once scattered to every corner of the city.

Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

Brenda Barrett's number 29 bus rolls down Story Mill Road en route to Hawthorne Elementary School on Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021.
Bus Driver photo essay
Buy Now

A toy school bus is parked over driver's cubbies in the First Student office building on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you