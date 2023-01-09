House cleaning: Bozeman man starts decluttering business

When Mason Scurry was a kid, he would gather his old clothes and toys and set up a thrift store in his house. The business, unsurprisingly, did not take off — his only customers were his parents.
When he returned home for the summer after his first year of college in 2022, Scurry improved on the model. He began picking up people’s unwanted stuff around Bozeman, sorting it, and selling what he could to local secondhand stores. He called the operation Declutter Bozeman, and it was a hit.
“The more I do it, the more apparent it becomes how needed the service is,” said Scurry. “There are so many people that have too much stuff and don’t have a way to get rid of it.”
When Scurry returned to college in Rhode Island in the fall, he switched majors to business economics and began taking classes focused on entrepreneurship.
Since then, he’s renamed his company Declutter USA, and has hired around a dozen people to do pickups in Great Falls, Kalispell, and Providence, Rhode Island.
Two days before Christmas, Scurry, home for winter break, did a pickup in the Triple Tree area. The client had contacted Scurry through Nextdoor, asking for him to pick up books, clothes, small kitchen appliances, utensils, bath mats and two large boxes that hadn’t been opened in 20 years.
“I think what he’s doing is very inventive and useful,” the woman said as Scurry stuffed jackets into a black trash bag. As he prepared to leave, she scanned the garage one more time, before asking if he’d like to take a set of golf clubs as well. The truck was already filled to capacity, but Scurry shuffled items to make room.
Later, he drove around to vendors partly to sell items, but just as much, it seemed, to catch up with the small business owners who keep him in business.
“It’s a very social job, and it's just the perfect combination of all my skills and interests,” said Scurry. “It’s a really cool thing to have found.”
