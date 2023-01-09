 Skip to main content
House cleaning: Bozeman man starts decluttering business

Declutter USA
Mason Scurry stands in front of his parent's garage-turned-storage unit for items donated to his company, Declutter USA, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

When Mason Scurry was a kid, he would gather his old clothes and toys and set up a thrift store in his house. The business, unsurprisingly, did not take off — his only customers were his parents.

When he returned home for the summer after his first year of college in 2022, Scurry improved on the model. He began picking up people’s unwanted stuff around Bozeman, sorting it, and selling what he could to local secondhand stores. He called the operation Declutter Bozeman, and it was a hit.


Declutter USA
Mason Scurry leaps out of the back of his truck while loading items from a clients house on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Declutter USA
Mason Scurry, right, talks with a client about coats she is donating to Scurry's business, Declutter USA, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Declutter USA
Mason Scurry holds a monogrammed glass cup while sorting through donated items on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

“The more I do it, the more apparent it becomes how needed the service is,” said Scurry. “There are so many people that have too much stuff and don’t have a way to get rid of it.”

Declutter USA
Mason Scurry sorts through items in his parent's garage before making the rounds to second-hand vendors on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Declutter USA
Mason Scurry, owner of Declutter USA, does a quick sort of donated items in the back of his family's truck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Declutter USA
Mason Scurry, owner of Declutter USA, sells clothing to Brontë Quinn, an employee at ReCouture, a consignment boutique, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Declutter USA
Mason Scurry lugs a tote to Downtown Antiques to try selling items he picked up through his company, Declutter USA, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

An error occurred