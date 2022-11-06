Hoop dreams: Basketball hoops of southwest Montana

There is something about a ball, a hoop, and a little imagination that can turn any ordinary alley into the final, urgent moments of Game 7. Before you know it, that fadeaway jumper is just clearing the tips of LeBron James’ fingers, soaring through the screens of millions of televisions around the world. Heartbeats pause, time expires. The shot hits the rim and careens into a flower bed.
Fortunately, there are do-overs in the alley.
In the 131 years since James Naismith first hung peach baskets in a Massachusetts gymnasium, basketball hoops have almost become a part of American architecture.
In Montana, these hoops can be found in ghost towns, or in 8,500-seat arenas. They are bought commercially, or fashioned from plywood and nailed to a tree. They’ve all, no doubt, played host to vigorous games of 1-on-1, where friendships have been cemented or cracked apart.
Montana is littered with hoops tacked to the sides of barns, their frayed nets years removed from their last swoosh. Maybe the kids moved away, maybe they just grew up. Either way, the faded hoops are symbols of play in a world that means business, the freedom to conjure a dream from a driveway.
Next time, LeBron won’t be so lucky.
