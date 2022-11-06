 Skip to main content
Hoop dreams: Basketball hoops of southwest Montana

Maudlow. Sept. 9, 2022.

There is something about a ball, a hoop, and a little imagination that can turn any ordinary alley into the final, urgent moments of Game 7. Before you know it, that fadeaway jumper is just clearing the tips of LeBron James’ fingers, soaring through the screens of millions of televisions around the world. Heartbeats pause, time expires. The shot hits the rim and careens into a flower bed.

Fortunately, there are do-overs in the alley. 


Pass Creek. Oct. 6, 2021.
Belgrade. Nov. 19, 2021.
Three Forks. November 28, 2021.

In the 131 years since James Naismith first hung peach baskets in a Massachusetts gymnasium, basketball hoops have almost become a part of American architecture. 

Bozeman. Feb. 5, 2022.
Bozeman. April 23, 2022.
Bozeman. July 22, 2022.
Clyde Park. April 19, 2022.
Bozeman. July 12, 2022.
Shenango Creek. July 13, 2022.
Bozeman. Nov. 3, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

An error occurred