 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hide and Soul: Making White Bear Moccasins

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

Shauna White Bear is reflected in a mirror in her shop while working on a pair of moccasins on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.

Making moccasins by hand is slow work. For a simple pair, the craftswoman cuts out the individual leather pieces, punches pilot holes into the patterns, and then pushes a thick thread following a curved needle through the holes to tie the shoe together. Rarely though does Shauna White Bear’s work end there. 

White Bear has made a name for herself in the custom moccasin world since creating her first pairs while working the front of house at Carter’s Boots and Repair in 2018. At Carter’s, White Bear found two necessary ingredients for inspiration: Bins full of scrap leather, and fully supportive colleagues.


White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

Mikayla Blacksher punches holes into the sole of a new pair of moccasins on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.
White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

Shauna White Bear smiles while stitching together a pair of moccasins on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.
White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

Shauna White Bear stitches together a pair of moccasins on Wednesday, August 3, 2023. Although a custom pair can take 6-8 months to complete, White Bear often has ready-to-wear pairs for sale on her mailing list.
White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

Mae Little Light, an Apsáalooke moccasin stitcher, goes over a design with Shauna Little Bear on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.

“After work I would stay and work on moccasins,” said White Bear. “And then I just couldn’t stop, it was all I wanted to do.” When she started getting enough custom orders, she began hiring Indigenous women attending Montana State to help. Though she didn’t learn to make moccasins from her elders, White Bear, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, found meaning in sharing the craft and the lessons it taught with others.

White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

A pair of White Bear moccasins feature a pattern designed Dakota artist Marlena Myles on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.
White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

A pair of moccasins with beading inlay oak leaf outlines on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.
White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

All White Bear moccasins are made with bison leather, which is durable and forms to the wearer’s feet.
White Bear Moccasins
Buy Now

Moccasin stitcher Mae Little Light’s dog, Mack, brings her a toy rope as coworker Mikayla Blacksher works on another bench at the White Bear Moccasins shop on Wednesday, August 3, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Breaking News

Sports

Ruckus

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred