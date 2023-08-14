Hide and Soul: Making White Bear Moccasins

Shauna White Bear stitches together a pair of moccasins on Wednesday, August 3, 2023. Although a custom pair can take 6-8 months to complete, White Bear often has ready-to-wear pairs for sale on her mailing list.
Making moccasins by hand is slow work. For a simple pair, the craftswoman cuts out the individual leather pieces, punches pilot holes into the patterns, and then pushes a thick thread following a curved needle through the holes to tie the shoe together. Rarely though does Shauna White Bear’s work end there.
White Bear has made a name for herself in the custom moccasin world since creating her first pairs while working the front of house at Carter’s Boots and Repair in 2018. At Carter’s, White Bear found two necessary ingredients for inspiration: Bins full of scrap leather, and fully supportive colleagues.
“After work I would stay and work on moccasins,” said White Bear. “And then I just couldn’t stop, it was all I wanted to do.” When she started getting enough custom orders, she began hiring Indigenous women attending Montana State to help. Though she didn’t learn to make moccasins from her elders, White Bear, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, found meaning in sharing the craft and the lessons it taught with others.
“Making moccasins brought me closer to my heritage more than anything I’ve ever done, but this style isn’t traditional,” acknowledged White Bear, who has leaned into the creative aspect of her work.
“Man, I’ve got ideas for days,” she said. On a scale from one to five, customers specify the creative freedom they want the moccasin maker to have. White Bear’s favorite orders are fives: near total freedom to design whatever she wants. Some customers bring in their own materials to incorporate: fabric from a sentimental blanket, or elk teeth collected by a grandpa.
The final product is a work of art as much as it is footwear, as much a part of White Bear as it is the wearer.
“There’s something so beautiful about how this work has connected me not only to my culture, but also to my community in such a positive way.”
