Here and Now: The scene outside the Kenny Chesney concert

A lot of things were different two and a half years ago when Becky and Doug Dodson bought their tickets to see Kenny Chesney perform in Bozeman. The couple, from New Mexico, planned the trip to celebrate Doug’s 60th birthday, but in May of 2020, Chesney postponed his Chillaxification tour due to COVID-19. The Dodsons still made it to Montana to visit friends in Great Falls, and did the same the next year when Chesney postponed his tour once again.
The Dodsons were finally able to punch their tickets at Bobcat Stadium on July 9, along with thousands of other Chesney fans who waited patiently for the country music superstar to bring his hits to Bozeman for the first time in 20 years. This time, the stadium tour was renamed the Here and Now tour, and people began assembling outside the stadium to tailgate and rub shoulders with other citizens of No Shoes Nation many hours before the show began.
“It’s exciting,” Becky said. “The energy’s great, the music great, there’s nothing like it.”
“You can’t get a better entertainer,” Doug said.
“He has a genuine appreciation for the gift of being up there, and doing this for a living,” Becky said.
“Oh yeah. He loves the audience,” Doug said. ”His lyrics are things everybody can relate to.”
Doug’s favorite Chesney tune is “Mexico.” Becky’s is “There goes my life,” a 2004 ballad about an initially reluctant parent who quickly grows to appreciate all the tiny moments of raising children into adults.
“My kids, they’re moving away,” Becky said. “Once you’re a parent, you connect to that song. It’s beautiful.”
“You send ‘em off to college, and you’re crying your head off,” Doug said.
Now that they’ve finally seen Chesney play in Bozeman, the Dodsons plan to keep visiting Montana. “We’ll just have to make up another excuse to keep coming here,” Doug said.
