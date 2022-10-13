 Skip to main content
Going Deep: Inside the Lewis and Clark Caverns

Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
People mingle before embarking on the morning cave tour at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

On the last day of cave tours for the 2022 season at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park, Taryn Eveland, an Americorps staff member at the park, stood next to the ticket booth, awaiting her first tour of the day.

“It’s fun to see the returners, the people who came on their school field trip in 1973, when they still had the tram,” said Eveland, who first came to the caves in 2010, when she was 10.

Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
The Jefferson River curves below Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
Taryn Eveland, an Americorps staff member at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park, points out an interesting feature to Mike Gieffers, from Spokane, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
Wires run through flexible tubing to provide lighting for tours throughout Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
People look up to marvel at the size of a room in the caves at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Eveland guided a group of five middle-aged couples and one photographer from a beloved local newspaper up the gentle trail that ends at the entrance of the cave system. She is animated when she tells the history of the cave. There are the two hunters stumbling on a patch of dry ground in the winter in the late 1800’s, the opportunist who began selling tours shortly after, the national park who didn’t really want to own a cave in the middle of Montana, the Civilian Conservation Corps who blasted the route through underground chambers that culminated in the creation of the first state park in Montana.

Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
Mineral deposits form a textured wall inside Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
Gusts descend a stairway in the cave at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
Light from a flashlight glances off the shiny surface of a stalagmite in Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
Three steps carved into limestone inside Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park are among approximately 600 stairs that allow passage through the cave on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Lewis and Clark Caverns State park
A tour group enters the daylight at the end of the cave system at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

