Going Deep: Inside the Lewis and Clark Caverns

On the last day of cave tours for the 2022 season at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park, Taryn Eveland, an Americorps staff member at the park, stood next to the ticket booth, awaiting her first tour of the day.
“It’s fun to see the returners, the people who came on their school field trip in 1973, when they still had the tram,” said Eveland, who first came to the caves in 2010, when she was 10.
Eveland guided a group of five middle-aged couples and one photographer from a beloved local newspaper up the gentle trail that ends at the entrance of the cave system. She is animated when she tells the history of the cave. There are the two hunters stumbling on a patch of dry ground in the winter in the late 1800’s, the opportunist who began selling tours shortly after, the national park who didn’t really want to own a cave in the middle of Montana, the Civilian Conservation Corps who blasted the route through underground chambers that culminated in the creation of the first state park in Montana.
“Any questions for me?” she asks, before leading the group into the gaping gash in the side of the mountain.
The sharpness of the geology outside quickly transitions into textures more gentle and fluid inside the cave. Lighting set up by the park adds drama to ancient structures that reveal infinite details upon closer inspection. In a climactic moment, Eveland turned off all the lights in a chamber, and after a few people remembered to turn off their phone screens, the group revels in pure darkness. “The silence!” one person gasped reflexively, ending the silence.
Among those on the tour were Tina and Mike Gieffers, from Spokane, Washington, on a road trip celebrating their 20th anniversary. Their experience was profound.
“The arrogance we have as people! Like we’re all that and we’ve got it all figured out, and then we go look at something like this and it’s like eh, we’re just a speck of dust,” Mike said after leaving the cave.
“Any time you can come into contact with something like that, I think it helps put life in perspective.”
