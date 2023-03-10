Friendly fencing

Aubrin Heinrichs hugs his daughter, Aaliyah Heinrichs, 16, after she beat him in a bout at the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023. "She very much enjoys beating me at fencing," said Aubrin.
When they were growing up, Atticus Cummings and his brother, Kai, loved to battle each other with sticks or wooden swords. When Atticus was 12 years old, the brothers discovered fencing, a sport that resembled their backyard bouts, and in it they saw their futures.
“It’s a compelling thing,” said Atticus, now a senior at Montana State University and president of the university’s fencing club. “Once you’re all suited up, you’ve got your sword, you put your mask on, you’re on the strip and go on guard, the rest of the world melts away.”
Atticus and Kai dove headfirst into fencing, compelling their mother, Michele Carey, to get involved. At the time, there was nowhere to fence outside MSU’s club practices, so in 2014, the family began the Bozeman Fencing Association, eventually settling into a basement space below Spectator’s Bar and Grill.
The association offers classes and private lessons to people older than 6. On a recent Thursday evening, the association hosted a team tournament as an opportunity for association members and MSU fencers to stay sharp in for future competitions.
At any point, up to four bouts were spread out across the basement. Fencers danced along 14-meter-long strips, their épée swords poking back and forth. On the tips of their swords were buttons that sensed when they had made contact with their opponent. The buttons were connected to a scoring system with a long, retractable cable.
Aubrin Heinrichs started fencing a year ago, after watching his daughter, Aaliyah, 16, develop a love for the sport.
“It’s like chess with weapons,” he said between bouts. “You’re trying to figure out how to make them do what you want them to do.”
When the Heinrichs faced off in the last bout of the evening, it was Aaliyah who came out victorious after thrusting her sword into her father’s torso.
“Who wouldn’t love sword fighting?” she said.
