Friendly fencing

Bozeman fencing association
Fencers face off on paralleling strips at the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

When they were growing up, Atticus Cummings and his brother, Kai, loved to battle each other with sticks or wooden swords. When Atticus was 12 years old, the brothers discovered fencing, a sport that resembled their backyard bouts, and in it they saw their futures.

“It’s a compelling thing,” said Atticus, now a senior at Montana State University and president of the university’s fencing club. “Once you’re all suited up, you’ve got your sword, you put your mask on, you’re on the strip and go on guard, the rest of the world melts away.”


Atticus and Kai dove headfirst into fencing, compelling their mother, Michele Carey, to get involved. At the time, there was nowhere to fence outside MSU’s club practices, so in 2014, the family began the Bozeman Fencing Association, eventually settling into a basement space below Spectator’s Bar and Grill. 

Bozeman fencing association
Aubrin Heinrichs scores a point against Montana State University student Walker Lindsey at the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Bozeman fencing association
Pierce Summer, a seventh grader at Chief Joseph Middle School, dons his fencing mask during the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Bozeman fencing association
Atticus Cummings attaches a cable that connects to his sword to the score board before a bout at the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Bozeman fencing association
A line of fencers watch Atticus Cummings take on an opponent during the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Bozeman fencing association
A small button is attached to the tip of an épée sword at the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Bozeman fencing association
Aubrin Heinrichs hugs his daughter, Aaliyah Heinrichs, 16, after she beat him in a bout at the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023. "She very much enjoys beating me at fencing," said Aubrin.
Bozeman fencing association
Montana State University students Daniel Pearson and Noah Holsopple aim high over each other's shoulders during a bout at the Bozeman Fencing Association's team tournament on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

An error occurred