Friendly competition: BMX racers hit the track in Bozeman

On an unseasonably warm evening in the middle of October, professional BMX racer Dewayne Taylor looked out over a field covered with waves of compacted dirt, picked up a microphone and began to talk. He was in his element.
“Alright, this is another spicy one, we’ve watched these boys before,” Taylor said, his voice amplified over the Gallatin Valley BMX race track at Westlake Park. “There’s a good snap out of the middle from the Z-Train, Gun Show is going to bounce over and shut that down then he’s going back inside, But Rattler’s got the outside, he’s going to use some horsepower. Z-Train’s coming all the way over with a high-low move, he’s gonna give him the white line treatment. This is some good racing! Some of the best racing I’ve seen today!”
Below Taylor, Rattler, Z-Train, and Gun Show, the racing aliases of 8-year-olds, whizzed past on single-speed bicycles and 20” tires. The race was over in less than a minute.
“Any age can race,” Track Operator David Priest said. “We have whole families that race, a couple years ago we had an 80-year old racing.”
The majority of riders, though, are young, which contributes to the family-friendly environment at the track. It feels like any other organized sport, but as Priest says, “No one rides the bench.”
Gallatin Valley BMX has maintained the track at Westlake Park since 1981, one of only two in the state. In early 2022, the first of a series of improvements was completed, including an elevated announcer’s booth and a starting gate that has proven to be both safer and quieter.
Public races are held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday in the summer until weather shuts the track down, usually by late September. Cyclists interested in racing next year can join once the track dries out in the spring.
