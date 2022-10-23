 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friendly competition: BMX racers hit the track in Bozeman

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Dewayne Taylor, a nationally ranked professional BMX racer, announces a race at the Westlake Park BMX on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

On an unseasonably warm evening in the middle of October, professional BMX racer Dewayne Taylor looked out over a field covered with waves of compacted dirt, picked up a microphone and began to talk. He was in his element.

“Alright, this is another spicy one, we’ve watched these boys before,” Taylor said, his voice amplified over the Gallatin Valley BMX race track at Westlake Park. “There’s a good snap out of the middle from the Z-Train, Gun Show is going to bounce over and shut that down then he’s going back inside, But Rattler’s got the outside, he’s going to use some horsepower. Z-Train’s coming all the way over with a high-low move, he’s gonna give him the white line treatment. This is some good racing! Some of the best racing I’ve seen today!”

Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Sun glances off the goggles of Ruby Andresini, 6, as her mother, Stephanie Andresini, helps put on her gloves before racing on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Gunnar Pritchard, 8, looks back at his competition while turning on a banked corner during races at the Westlake Park BMX track on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Alexa Priest, 11, pushes her bike to the starting line at the Gallatin Valley BMX track on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Below Taylor, Rattler, Z-Train, and Gun Show, the racing aliases of 8-year-olds, whizzed past on single-speed bicycles and 20” tires. The race was over in less than a minute.

Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Evelyn Scranton, 9, whose racing nickname is Snow Leopard, bites her lip while lined up before a race at the Gallatin Valley BMX track on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Savannah Priest, 9, rounds a corner while racing at the Westlake Park BMX track on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Sylvan Hammond, 2, and his sister, Mesa, 4, hold trophies after racing on push bikes for the first time at the Gallatin Valley BMX track on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Andrew Wallace, 11, does a wheelie over an obstacle during races at the Westlake Park BMX track on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

From left: Harrison Dixon, 9, Jeremiah Thompson, 9, and Rory Neubauer, 9, catch their breath after racing at the Westlake Park BMX track on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Dirt and rocks fling up from a bike tire as it skids to a stop after a race at the Gallatin Valley BMX track on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Young competitors distribute and eat Otter Pops after racing at the Gallatin Valley BMX track on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Gallatin Valley BMX
Buy Now

Zoe Zehren, 8, rolls over a bump while racing at the Westlake Park BMX track on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred