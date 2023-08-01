Food for thought: Free summer lunch in Bozeman

School may be out for the summer, but lunch for kids is here to stay.
For nearly 20 years, the Human Resource Development Council has organized a free summer lunch program for kids up to 18 years old. The menu rotates between kid-friendly meals like ham and cheese sandwiches and tofu pad thai, accompanied by vegetables, milk, and other snacks. The meals are made by volunteers at the Fork and Spoon restaurant and handed out at a handful of area locations.
One of those places is the Bozeman Public Library, where dozens of excited kids line up every day between noon and 1 p.m for lunch. Families bring their picnic blankets and library books and set up on the lawn. Some kids eat quickly to make more time to play while others take naps in the sun as their parents read them a story. Occasionally, the library schedules summer learning programs in partnership with the lunch.
The heart of the free summer lunch program is Olivia Smart, childhood nutrition coordinator for HRDC. Smart volunteered for the program as an undergrad at Montana State studying dietetics before taking on the role full time.
"This position appealed to me because it is very involved and helps those who maybe don't have the resources to eat nutritious meals throughout the summer,” said Smart, adding that the program gave away 10,687 meals in June.
“I think a common misconception about Bozeman is that there is very little public assistance needed in Gallatin Valley,” Smart said. “Following the pandemic, and as a result of inflation, we've seen the need for public assistance through the food bank and all food nutrition programs.”
The free lunch program runs until Aug. 25, three days before school starts again.
