 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Food for thought: Free summer lunch in Bozeman

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Free Summer Lunch Program
Buy Now

Kids listen to a story while eating free summer lunch at the Bozeman Public Library on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

School may be out for the summer, but lunch for kids is here to stay. 

For nearly 20 years, the Human Resource Development Council has organized a free summer lunch program for kids up to 18 years old. The menu rotates between kid-friendly meals like ham and cheese sandwiches and tofu pad thai, accompanied by vegetables, milk, and other snacks. The meals are made by volunteers at the Fork and Spoon restaurant and handed out at a handful of area locations.


Free Summer Lunch Program
Buy Now

A cooler is filled with ham and cheese sandwiches, carrots, and cheese sticks at the Bozeman Public Library on Monday June 26, 2023.
Free Summer Lunch Program
Buy Now

Families headed home after taking part in the free summer lunch program at the Bozeman Public Library on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Free Summer Lunch Program
Buy Now

Volunteers prepare veggie and tofu noodles at the Fork and Spoon kitchen for the Human Resource Development Council's free summer lunch program on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Free Summer Lunch Program
Buy Now

Wyatt Males takes a free lunch from a volunteer at the Bozeman Public Library on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Free Summer Lunch Program
Buy Now

From left: Aria Brokenshire, 5, and her siblings Lily, 3, and Jonathan, 6, eat apples from their free lunch at Story Mill Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Free Summer Lunch Program
Buy Now

Families eat lunches provided for free by the Human Resource Development Council on the the Bozeman Public Library lawn on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Breaking News

Sports

Ruckus

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred