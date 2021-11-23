Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flying high

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A woman spins multiple hula-hoops off her body during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Picture a Broadway musical joining the circus.

Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A performer becomes animated during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

That's what you would have found on Nov. 22 in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, where the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular was held.

Rick Droski, from the Bobcat Ticket Office, said that they have had several variations of the Cirque shows as part of their Broadway in Bozeman series. The series has been held for over a decade at the fieldhouse. 

This year, the nearly two-hour-long performance was filled with feats of strength, acrobatics, flashing lights, sequins, singing and dancing.

Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A captivated audience watches the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The show loosely follows three spoiled, technology-obsessed kids whose wish to be alone puts them in an unexpected situation. When their wish is granted by a passing shooting star, an adventure ensues.

By the end, the audience is left with a parable about the importance of family and togetherness.

Sprinkled into the plot is a series of gravity-defying stunts by the performers in the Cirque Musica troupe.

The group began their tour two weeks ago in Modesto, California. After performing in Bozeman, they will travel to 17 more states, before eventually ending their journey on Jan. 2, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cirque Musica
Buy Now

Two performers embrace mid-air as they swing from ropes by their hair during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A performer hangs onto her trapeze during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A man hanging from a trapeze holds a woman by her arm as they fly through the air on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A man does a series of flips off another performer's feet during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A performer flies through the air during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Cirque Musica
Buy Now

A man is suspended by chains from the ceiling during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Cirque Musica
Buy Now

Delighted members of the audience applaud the performers in the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Cirque Musica
Buy Now

Members of the Cirque Musica troupe bow after their performance on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you