Fighting fire with fire

Sourdough pile burning
Gary Peck pulls a sled with a chainsaw, fuel, and a daypack up Sourdough Canyon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, to continue work on the slash pile fire he started the day before.

In late 2021, Sourdough Canyon was closed to recreationists for a month as a helicopter carried felled logs to a clearing a half-mile up the trail. Before the timbers were trucked to a mill, their limbs were removed and stacked in a huge pile to dry. Last Thursday, Gary Peck burned it all down.

“I got a propane torch, and a tank, and that’s what I use for fuel,” said Peck, a forestry consultant hired to design and implement fuels reduction work across 300 acres of city land in Sourdough Canyon as part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project. 


Sourdough pile burning
Smoke billows from a slash pile fire on city of Bozeman property in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The fire was part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project.
Sourdough pile burning
Lynn Bacon shields herself from smoke blowing in shifting winds while torching a section of a huge slash pile in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Sourdough pile burning
Fire twists in its own heat above a pile of tree limbs in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Peck arrived just before 10 a.m. with a helper, friend Lynn Bacon. They pulled sleds carrying equipment to the pile over a foot of snow. The trail was quiet — public access was again restricted for the day, and for good reason. The pile caught quickly, and large licks of flames blew sparks unpredictably. 

Sourdough pile burning
Gary Peck, owner of Peck Forestry Inc., stands in front of a large fire consuming a pile of tree limbs and tops left over from logging as part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Sourdough pile burning
Limbs and tops of trees glow red in the heat of a slash pile fire in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Sourdough pile burning
Gary Peck, a forestry consultant, and his friend, Lynn Bacon, throw unburned material at the edge of a slash pile deeper into the fire in Sourdough Canyon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Sourdough pile burning
Smoke drifts around piles of ashes and charred tree limbs on the second day of a slash pile fire burning on city of Bozeman land in Sourdough Canyon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Sourdough pile burning
Brian Heaston, an engineer with the city of Bozeman, meets with forestry consultant Gary Peck and his friend, Lynn Bacon, as smoke billows from a slash pile on city land in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

