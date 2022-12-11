Fighting fire with fire

Brian Heaston, an engineer with the city of Bozeman, meets with forestry consultant Gary Peck and his friend, Lynn Bacon, as smoke billows from a slash pile on city land in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Gary Peck, owner of Peck Forestry Inc., stands in front of a large fire consuming a pile of tree limbs and tops left over from logging as part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project in Sourdough Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
In late 2021, Sourdough Canyon was closed to recreationists for a month as a helicopter carried felled logs to a clearing a half-mile up the trail. Before the timbers were trucked to a mill, their limbs were removed and stacked in a huge pile to dry. Last Thursday, Gary Peck burned it all down.
“I got a propane torch, and a tank, and that’s what I use for fuel,” said Peck, a forestry consultant hired to design and implement fuels reduction work across 300 acres of city land in Sourdough Canyon as part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.
Peck arrived just before 10 a.m. with a helper, friend Lynn Bacon. They pulled sleds carrying equipment to the pile over a foot of snow. The trail was quiet — public access was again restricted for the day, and for good reason. The pile caught quickly, and large licks of flames blew sparks unpredictably.
As the fire crackled behind him, Peck pointed to a clearing in the forests above the trail. “You can see up there where it’s thinned out? That’s helicopter logged,” he said.
Then he rotated to another clearing, this one naturally occurring.
“I try to mimic that look, so if a fire comes through it may torch the trees where it’s thick,” Peck said. “But where it’s thinned out, it’d have to go to the ground to spread to the next crown. And there, you’d have a chance of fighting it.”
On this Thursday though, fire was an important tool. It’s the final step in the fuels reduction treatment, safe only in seasons of abundant moisture. “There’s really no chance of it going anywhere with this much snow,” Peck reassured.
The pile will burn for a couple weeks until there is no more pile left to burn. In the spring, Peck will return to plant grasses to prevent weeds from growing. Then, he says, the Forest Service plans to use the same pad for more helicopter logging in the future.
