Extra! Extra!

Printing Press
Matt Shealy loads a huge roll of newsprint into the printing press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

There are many moving parts to a daily newspaper, and no component has more moving parts than the printing press. At the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, the four towers of the press fill a gigantic room attached to the newsroom. When it is operating, the whole building hums.

Geoff Tomaz inspects a copy of a newspaper for imperfections on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Ed and Steve Renaud are photographed next to giant rolls of paper on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Newsprint flies around rollers on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Ed Renaud has been the production director at the Chronicle since 2004. He grew up around newspapers, working for his father in the mailroom at the Helena Independent Record. Safe to say, Renaud knows how to print a newspaper.

The work of the press begins when the reporters and editors are done with theirs. A machine laser-etches the final page design onto thin aluminum sheets, which are fed into the printing press. A rubber blanket absorbs the texture of the sheets, which makes a negative version of the page, like a stamp. Ink coats the rubber, which is pressed repeatedly onto the paper flying through the press from huge rolls. Each page is layered with four colors: Cyan, magenta, yellow, and black. The press then mechanically folds the sections of the newspapers together and cuts the pages from the roll.

Eirik Slotness leaps over a conveyor belt of a finished print job while grabbing a copy to inspect for quality on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Eirik Slotness feeds paper through a printing press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Sterling Duffey stacks finished copies of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Renaud says the process has become much more automated recently. Where once operators had to manually adjust paper alignment and color density with sensitive dials, digital sensors now monitor each step of the process, and press operators usually only have to press buttons on touch screens to make adjustments. 

“If you can play a video game, I can teach you how to run a press,” said Renaud.

Still, the work is physical, and operators are constantly running up and down the two floors of the press to make sure the machine is free of paper jams and other problems. One time, a computer virus forced Renaud to print only half the newspaper.

“That’s the only time ever I haven’t gotten the whole paper out,” said Renaud, “but otherwise, we’ve always gotten it out.” 

Geoff Tomaz, left, and Eirik Slotness pull out plates from a printing press after completing a run on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Kayla Ketcher sticks address labels on copies of a weekly newspaper from the Flathead Valley on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Discarded newspapers fill a bin on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

 

