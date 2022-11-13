Early Birds: Preseason at Bridger Bowl

While looking for colleges to attend, Montana State University freshman Carsyn Daniels made proximity to skiing a priority. The decision to move to Bozeman seems to have already paid off.
On the afternoon of the midterm elections, there were already hundreds of other skiers at Bridger Bowl by the time Daniels arrived with four of her friends.
"Last year, I went skiing the weekend after Thanksgiving, and that was a really big flex for a lot of kids in Idaho,” Daniels said as she checked the signals of her friend’s avalanche beacons in the parking lot. “Here, we’re like, oh that’s no big deal.”
Because Bridger Bowl isn’t yet open for business (the projected opening day is Dec. 9), a lift ticket does a person no good. Rather, snowboarders and skiers must hike uphill as far as their ambition allows before succumbing to gravity.
Daniels’ group set off for Pierre’s Knob in a neat line. They soon passed the organized chaos of freestyle skiers and snowboarders in bright, baggy jackets building small jumps and repeatedly hucking backflips off them.
“It’s like a dog park for people,” one passing skier noted.
Higher up, the crowds thinned as the snow deepened. Below the empty chairs of the Bridger lift, another group of Montana State students took turns squiggling down the powder. Every few turns, a ski glanced over a rock to the audible groans of its operator.
From the top of the Bridger lift, Cole Lambert quietly continued skinning up alone, taking a break at one point to put on a warmer pair of gloves. He crested the ridge over a sea of clouds settled in the valley far below.
“It feels so good, first time back on the ridge for the season,” Lambert said, before clicking his boots into his skis and dropping into the fading light.
