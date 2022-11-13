 Skip to main content
Early Birds: Preseason at Bridger Bowl

Bridger Bowl
Sun hits the top of the ridge above Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

While looking for colleges to attend, Montana State University freshman Carsyn Daniels made proximity to skiing a priority. The decision to move to Bozeman seems to have already paid off. 

On the afternoon of the midterm elections, there were already hundreds of other skiers at Bridger Bowl by the time Daniels arrived with four of her friends.


"Last year, I went skiing the weekend after Thanksgiving, and that was a really big flex for a lot of kids in Idaho,” Daniels said as she checked the signals of her friend’s avalanche beacons in the parking lot. “Here, we’re like, oh that’s no big deal.”

Bridger Bowl
Carsyn Daniels, right, helps fellow Montana State University freshman Jerry Nye attach climbing skins to his skis at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Bridger Bowl
Snow flakes fall on the window of a car parked at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Bridger Bowl
People hike up the Moose Meadows ski run above the Jim Bridger Lodge at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Bridger Bowl
Skiers take turns doing tricks off a jump at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Bridger Bowl
George Austigue carries skis to his car after a lap at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Bridger Bowl
Snow-covered chairlifts hang unmoving at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Bridger Bowl
Cole Lambert takes in the view from the top of the ridge at Bridger Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

An error occurred