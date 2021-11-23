Defying Gravity: the circus comes to town By Rachel Leathe, Chronicle Photographer Rachel Leathe Author email Nov 23, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now A woman spins multiple hula-hoops off her body during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Picture a Broadway musical joining the circus. Buy Now A performer becomes animated during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle That's what you would have found on Nov. 22 in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, where the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular was held.Rick Droski, from the Bobcat Ticket Office, said that they have had several variations of the Cirque shows as part of their Broadway in Bozeman series. The series has been held for over a decade at the Fieldhouse with American Bank as the title sponsor. This year, the nearly two-hour-long performance was filled with feats of strength, acrobatics, flashing lights, sequins, singing and dancing. Buy Now A captivated audience watches the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The show loosely follows three spoiled, technology-obsessed kids whose wish to be alone puts them in an unexpected situation. When their wish is granted by a passing shooting star, an adventure ensues.By the end, the audience is left with a parable about the importance of family and togetherness.Sprinkled into the plot is a series of gravity-defying stunts by the performers in the Cirque Musica troupe. The group began their tour two weeks ago in Modesto, California. After performing in Bozeman, they will travel to 17 more states, before eventually ending their journey on Jan. 2, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Buy Now Two performers embrace mid-air as they swing from ropes by their hair during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A performer hangs onto her trapeze during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A man hanging from a trapeze holds a woman by her arm as they fly through the air on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A man does a series of flips off another performer's feet during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A performer flies through the air during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A man is suspended by chains from the ceiling during the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Delighted members of the audience applaud the performers in the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Members of the Cirque Musica troupe bow after their performance on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags App Circus Broadway Technology Show Gravity Rachel Leathe Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com. Author email Follow Rachel Leathe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you