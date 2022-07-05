 Skip to main content
Cowboy Christmas: Scenes from the Livingston Roundup rodeo

Livingston Roundup
A cowboy watches bull riders compete during the Livingston Roundup on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

By the time the Yellowstone River began flooding dramatically in the second week of June, all three days of the Livingston Roundup rodeo had already been sold out for a month.

“We’re a destination rodeo,” said Bruce Becker, president of the Livingston Roundup Association. “A lot of people come to the rodeo and then go to Yellowstone.”

This year, the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park is closed, but that didn’t stop the arena at the Park County Fairgrounds from filling up with people from near and far.

Livingston Roundup
Attendees of the Livingston Roundup mingle before the shows began on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Livingston Roundup
Gizmo McCracken, a travelling rodeo clown, performs a comedic bit in the arena at the Park County Fairgrounds during the Livingston Roundup on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

“We have seats for 5,000 people, calculating for 18-inch butts,” said Bruce Becker, president of the Livingston Roundup Association, “and we don’t give refunds.”

Livingston Roundup
Lexi Bagnell, from Polson, Montana, prepares to compete in barrel racing during the Livingston Roundup on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

The Livingston Roundup has been a fixture in Livingston since 1926. Now an official part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, the event plays a large part in the rodeo scene nationally.

“There are 40 rodeos around the country on the Fourth of July weekend. We call it Cowboy Christmas,” said Becker.

Livingston Roundup
Dempsey Ferris, 6, and his brother, Sawyer, show off their best cowboy faces before watching the Livingston Roundup on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

The Livingston Roundup is the fourth largest of these rodeos, with a purse of nearly $220,000. The economic windfall to Livingston is much greater. Becker says the Livingston Chamber of Commerce estimates that the Roundup brings over $3 million to the town.

“We’re a pretty good team,” Becker said. “We know how to put on a rodeo.”

Livingston Roundup
Sage Newman, from Melstone, Montana, competes in saddle bronc riding during the Livingston Roundup on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Livingston Roundup
JR Stratford, from Byers Kansas, holds onto his hat after ejecting from a bull during the Livingston Roundup on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Stratford won the bull riding category.
Livingston Roundup
A cowboy prepares to compete in a roping event at the the Livingston Roundup on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

