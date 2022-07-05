Cowboy Christmas: Scenes from the Livingston Roundup rodeo

By the time the Yellowstone River began flooding dramatically in the second week of June, all three days of the Livingston Roundup rodeo had already been sold out for a month.
“We’re a destination rodeo,” said Bruce Becker, president of the Livingston Roundup Association. “A lot of people come to the rodeo and then go to Yellowstone.”
This year, the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park is closed, but that didn’t stop the arena at the Park County Fairgrounds from filling up with people from near and far.
“We have seats for 5,000 people, calculating for 18-inch butts,” said Bruce Becker, president of the Livingston Roundup Association, “and we don’t give refunds.”
The Livingston Roundup has been a fixture in Livingston since 1926. Now an official part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, the event plays a large part in the rodeo scene nationally.
“There are 40 rodeos around the country on the Fourth of July weekend. We call it Cowboy Christmas,” said Becker.
The Livingston Roundup is the fourth largest of these rodeos, with a purse of nearly $220,000. The economic windfall to Livingston is much greater. Becker says the Livingston Chamber of Commerce estimates that the Roundup brings over $3 million to the town.
“We’re a pretty good team,” Becker said. “We know how to put on a rodeo.”
