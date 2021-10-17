Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colors of Fall

  • ,

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


wild
Buy Now

Bridger Canyon Spur Road disappears into a grove of yellow trees on Oct. 7, 2021.

For those less inclined to be tricked, the real treat of October is in the trees. 

In the mountains, aspen groves exploded into yellows amidst the resolute greens of their coniferous neighbors. In town, the palette is enhanced by hardwoods lining yards and city parks in deep reds, oranges, and purples. Some trees, uninterested in performing, went straight to brown. 

Fall colors
Buy Now

A small aspen grove glows in evening sun off Dry Creek Road on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Fall colors
Buy Now

A red Datsun 510 accumulates leaves while parked on a street in Bozeman on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Fall colors
Buy Now

Leaves collect behind a barrier in Bozeman Creek off the Sourdough Canyon Trail on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Wild
Buy Now

One end of a rainbow falls on a farmer tilling a field in west Bozeman on Oct. 8, 2021.

The scene is candy for anyone with a camera, which, of course, is just about everyone. In some parts of the country, entire industries are based around the spectacle of fall foliage. For southwest Montana, it might just be a bonus, an invernal variation that adds a moment of magic to the landscape that defines who we are and what we do.

And just as the colors appeared to reach some climax, inches of snow accumulated across the valley. Not surprising, given the unpredictability of weather in Montana. Autumn is a season of transition, and if we can predict anything, it's that things will change.

Fall colors
Buy Now

United States Postal worker Charlie Phillips delivers mail to residents on 6th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Fall colors
Buy Now

A mountain ash leaf floats in snow in Bozeman on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Wild
Buy Now

Two kids walk home from school along Jackrabbit Lane on Oct. 8, 2021, near Gallatin Gateway.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you