Colors of Fall

Sam Wilson, Rachel Leathe

Oct 17, 2021

Bridger Canyon Spur Road disappears into a grove of yellow trees on Oct. 7, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

For those less inclined to be tricked, the real treat of October is in the trees. In the mountains, aspen groves exploded into yellows amidst the resolute greens of their coniferous neighbors. In town, the palette is enhanced by hardwoods lining yards and city parks in deep reds, oranges, and purples. Some trees, uninterested in performing, went straight to brown.

A small aspen grove glows in evening sun off Dry Creek Road on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A red Datsun 510 accumulates leaves while parked on a street in Bozeman on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Leaves collect behind a barrier in Bozeman Creek off the Sourdough Canyon Trail on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

One end of a rainbow falls on a farmer tilling a field in west Bozeman on Oct. 8, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The scene is candy for anyone with a camera, which, of course, is just about everyone. In some parts of the country, entire industries are based around the spectacle of fall foliage. For southwest Montana, it might just be a bonus, an invernal variation that adds a moment of magic to the landscape that defines who we are and what we do.

And just as the colors appeared to reach some climax, inches of snow accumulated across the valley. Not surprising, given the unpredictability of weather in Montana. Autumn is a season of transition, and if we can predict anything, it's that things will change.

United States Postal worker Charlie Phillips delivers mail to residents on 6th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A mountain ash leaf floats in snow in Bozeman on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Two kids walk home from school along Jackrabbit Lane on Oct. 8, 2021, near Gallatin Gateway. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Sam Wilson

Rachel Leathe

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.