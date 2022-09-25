 Skip to main content
Carrying Water: Following the Farmers Canal

Farmers Canal
The Farmers Canal runs past fields adjacent to Beatty Road Thursday, June 30, 2022.

In 1890, farmers in the Gallatin Valley began work surveying and then digging a new ditch diverting water from the Gallatin River to their fields. The labor was back-breaking, even with the use of horse-drawn slips, but resulted in an 11-mile canal that flowed from Gallatin Gateway to Bozeman, through what is now the parking lot of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, and then north to the East Gallatin River. The new waterway, incorporated as the Farmers Canal, is one in a web of irrigation canals snaking around the valley, and around the state of Montana. The technology is primitive — just a long hole in the ground — but indispensable to agricultural producers and the people who rely on them for food.

Farmers Canal
Dan Triemstra, secretary of the Farmers Canal Company, walks across the gate diverting water from the Gallatin River into the Farmers Canal in Gallatin Gateway on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Farmers Canal
Light refracts through water from the Farmers Canal irrigating an alfalfa field to form a rainbow on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

 

“Without irrigation, you wouldn’t see all this production agriculture here. It’s such a beneficial use of water,” said Dan Triemstra, current secretary of the Farmers Canal Company, the governing body that maintains the canal. “Agriculture is still a huge part of the economy of the Gallatin Valley.” 

Farmers Canal
Dan Triemstra tends to wheel lines irrigating an alfalfa field on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Farmers Canal
A Nelson Big Gun sprinkler blasts water from the Farmers Canal across a field farmed by Dan Triemstra on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Farmers Canal
The Farmers Canal flows past an apartment development under construction on Cottonwood Road on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Farmers Canal
Laundry dries on a clothesline as water from the Farmers Canal irrigates a field of alfalfa on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Farmers Canal
A wheel line is drained of water from the Farmers Canal before it can be moved down a field of alfalfa on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

