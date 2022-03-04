 Skip to main content
Bowled over

The Bozeman Bowl
A bowling ball collides with pins at the Bozeman Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

There is nothing in the world that sounds quite like a bowling alley. The smooth roll of the ball. Pins colliding with each other. Music. Cheering.

For Lori Kottwitz, it’s the soundtrack to her life. Her parents owned the Bozeman Bowl before she was born, and remained loyal patrons after they sold it. She remembers sitting on her mother’s lap as she kept score of league games by hand. In high school, Kottwitz began bowling herself, and eventually went on a date at the Bowl with the man who she would later marry. After working at the lanes for 15 years, Lori convinced her husband, Mark, they should purchase the business together in 2008. They’ve held on to it ever since. 

The Bozeman Bowl
Mark Kottwitz pushes an automated bowling lane resurfacer across the approach area of the Bozeman Bowl Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
The Bozeman Bowl
Mark Kottwitz pulls out a specialty washer from a wall of parts for fixing the machinery at the Bozeman Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
The Bozeman Bowl
Mark and Lori Kottwitz stand for a portrait behind the counter at the Bozeman Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
The Bozeman Bowl
Donald Jones, left, slaps the hands of fellow bowlers after knocking all the pins down in a frame during a league game at the Bozeman Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Lori runs the business side of things, while Mark learned to maintain the extensive machinery that keeps the games going.  During the peak winter bowling season, the Kottwitzs manage to schedule 14 different bowling leagues. “We try to find a happy medium between league bowlers and open bowlers,” said Mark.

The Bozeman Bowl takes up half of a block along Babcock St. in downtown. Its parking lot takes up the other half. It is exceptional real estate, yet Lori is clear they have no intention of selling for development. “We’re committed to our business and our bowling family,” said Lori. “We just want to make sure they have a place to bowl.”

The Bozeman Bowl
Bowlers prepare to roll during league games on at the Bozeman Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
The Bozeman Bowl
Mark Kottwitz frees a stuck pin from a pin setting machine behind the lanes at the Bozeman Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
The Bozeman Bowl
Rental shoes and loaner bowling balls are organized behind the counter at the Bozeman Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

