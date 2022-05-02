Books to go: On the road with the Bozeman Public Library's bookmobile

Benjamin Elliott, the mobile services librarian for the Bozeman Library, drives the bookmobile on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The driver's seat swivels around to serve as a desk chair when the library is parked.
Jonathan Ferrell, left, bookmobile assistant, and Benjamin Elliott, mobile services librarian for the Bozeman Library, reshelf books during downtime while parked at Mt. Ellis Elementary on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Books can take you places. The Bozeman Public Library’s bookmobile takes books places.
Benjamin Elliott is the third librarian to lead the bookmobile since it was commissioned by the city in 2017 to offer a full-service library to the nooks and crannies of Gallatin Valley. He and his assistant, Jonathan Ferrell, started making the rounds in the bus in February after getting their commercial driver’s licenses. They estimate they’ve driven around 1,000 miles since then.
On a recent Thursday, Elliott and Ferrell added thirty miles to their total. Their first stop was at Mt. Ellis Elementary, where a suspected gas leak that morning meant no students were in attendance. They remained parked for the full scheduled hour though, in case anyone from the community at large had made plans to return or check out books. The second stop was at nearby La Motte School, where three classes took turns filling the bus in chaotic spurts. In between busy moments, the pair reshelve returned books in order to keep the most popular titles available. Next, Elliott piloted the bus to Malmborg School, a one-room school on Jackson Creek Road. The bookmobile’s final stop was at Story Mill Community Park.
On other days, the bookmobile visits assisted living facilities, shopping centers, or weekend community events. Elliott knows their list of destinations is incomplete. “If there’s something the library is missing in the community, we want to hear about it,” he said, adding that occasionally they get requests for locations inaccessible even by bus.
To Elliott, a library serves three purposes: providing access to information, teaching literacy, and holding goods in trust for shared use. “The bus is the tool that lets us do that,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.