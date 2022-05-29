 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bikes for all: Inside Bozeman's Bike Kitchen

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Micah Chang tests out a derailleur on a bike while volunteering at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

In a time of increasing transportation costs, Art Schwaller has some advice: Ride a bike.

“I commuted to work on a bike most of my career, and that’s why I was able to afford to retire at 50,” laughs Schwaller, now the shop manager at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen. 

Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Art Schwaller, shop manager at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen, tightens the seat of a repaired bike before approving it for sale on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Tools are organized by size and type at one of several work stations at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Bozeman Bike Kitchen staff member Alex Holt digs through a drawer of parts to find a correctly sized lock nut for his project on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Used derailleurs are heaped together in a bin at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The Bike Kitchen holds a unique place in the bike-philic culture of Bozeman. You won’t find a $5,000 mountain bike for sale there, nor will you be able to pay someone to fix it. Instead, the Bike Kitchen, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is focused entirely on making bicycles and their maintenance accessible to everyone.

It starts with donations. Schwaller estimates 1,000 used bicycles are dropped off every year. Half are clean enough to be repaired and resold or given away, the other half are picked for usable parts and recycled. Most of the work is done by volunteers, who are eligible to build their own bike for free after 8 hours of work.

“If someone wants to fix their bike, they can come in here,” Schwaller said. “It’s a do-it-yourself thing, but we help, and people end up learning at the same time.” Bins upon bins of used parts are available, as are the eager attentions of knowledgeable staff members and volunteers. “I think that’s a really cool thing,” Schwaller said.

Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Carter Hoffman, left, and Mallory Thomas take apart the hub of a rear wheel while volunteering at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Carter Hoffman scrubs grime from the cogs of a cassette while repairing a rear wheel at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Bike Kitchen
Buy Now

Chris Matthews smiles as he tunes up a donated bike while volunteering at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

 

 

 

 

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK