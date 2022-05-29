Bikes for all: Inside Bozeman's Bike Kitchen

In a time of increasing transportation costs, Art Schwaller has some advice: Ride a bike.
“I commuted to work on a bike most of my career, and that’s why I was able to afford to retire at 50,” laughs Schwaller, now the shop manager at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen.
The Bike Kitchen holds a unique place in the bike-philic culture of Bozeman. You won’t find a $5,000 mountain bike for sale there, nor will you be able to pay someone to fix it. Instead, the Bike Kitchen, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is focused entirely on making bicycles and their maintenance accessible to everyone.
It starts with donations. Schwaller estimates 1,000 used bicycles are dropped off every year. Half are clean enough to be repaired and resold or given away, the other half are picked for usable parts and recycled. Most of the work is done by volunteers, who are eligible to build their own bike for free after 8 hours of work.
“If someone wants to fix their bike, they can come in here,” Schwaller said. “It’s a do-it-yourself thing, but we help, and people end up learning at the same time.” Bins upon bins of used parts are available, as are the eager attentions of knowledgeable staff members and volunteers. “I think that’s a really cool thing,” Schwaller said.
