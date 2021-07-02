Becoming Miss Livingston Roundup

For the first time in three years, a new Miss Livingston Roundup will be crowned.
Under normal circumstances, the queen crowned at the Livingston Roundup Rodeo serves for one year before going on to compete for Miss Rodeo Montana. If she wins there, she will go to Las Vegas to compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America.
But in 2019 there weren’t enough contestants to hold a competition for a new queen. Then, in 2020, COVID-19 hit, preventing the rodeo from happening at all and halting a rodeo queen tradition dating back to the 1950s.
This year, however, there are two women competing for the title: Amber LaCross, 21, a Bozeman native and a senior at Montana State University studying early childhood education, and Claree Tecca, 22, a fourth generation Livingston resident who works construction with her father and brother and owns a property management company with her mother.
One of them will replace Briann Grimshaw, holder of the Miss Livingston Roundup title for the past three years.
Last Saturday, LaCross and Tecca spent the first half of the day in the arena where they were judged on their horsemanship abilities. They were asked to memorize and perform reigning patterns, flag carries and rail work. After completing the horsemanship challenges, the two women did one-on-one interviews with the judges and took a written exam. They were also tested on modeling and public speaking.
The new queen will be named during the rodeo Sunday night.
To Tecca, being a queen is more about representing horsemanship and rodeo than just being a "pretty face." She said a big misconception is that they "know more about makeup than we do horses."
"We're not super, you know, 'girly-girls.' Like, the most makeup I ever wore was at the pageant on Saturday. I had to buy a curling iron just to do this competition," Tecca said.
LaCross said that "queening" appeals to her because it marries her two passions, teaching and rodeo.
She said she tried to run for the Miss Livingston Roundup title last year before COVID hit, “so it’s kind of been a two-year process for me.”
“Just the little experience I’ve had with working in Big Timber and Wilsall. It would be amazing to be able to push that even further and go to some of the other PRCA rodeos and even some of the other NRA rodeos. it would just be an honor,” she said.
Queen Director Carla Williams says she has seen the pageant evolve a lot since she was a kid. She remembers when queens only wore jeans, boots and a hat. Now she says they change two or three times during the pageant competition.
Contestants are also expected to be able to answer questions about everything rodeo: the PRC guidelines, who the top ranked cowboy is that day, horsemanship and bovine health.
In a day, a rodeo queen might do interviews, sing the national anthem, push cattle, carry the flag, educate the public, participate in a parade, sign autographs or help organize and run a kiddie rodeo.
“They’re basically the ambassadors of rodeo,” Williams said.
For her part, the outgoing queen, Briann Grimshaw, is excited to start preparing for the Miss Rodeo Montana which will happen in Great Falls in August.
“In terms of my reign is going to end in a few days, I’m not sure that it’s quite hit me yet.” she said. “I’m sure come next Monday it will have hit me that I don’t have to be at a rodeo almost every day of the summer and I will not be quite as busy as I have been for these past three years.”
