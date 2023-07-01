 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ballet in the mountains: Performers bring art to the top of the world

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Six High Places
Buy Now

Carrie Krause plays “The Wind at Maclaren Summit” from composer John Luther Adams’ “Three High Places” as Genevieve Trygstad-Burke dances alongside on the peak of Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Carrie Krause, founder of Baroque Music Montana, has played her violin around the world. This summer, she’s playing on top of the world.

Her series, “Six High Places”, with collaborator and artistic director of the Raison D’être Dance Project, Genivieve Trygstad-Burke, plucks music and dance performance from the stage and drops it on six summits in the Bozeman area.


“It combines the three best things: mountains, movement, and music,” Trygstad-Burke said.

Six High Places
Buy Now

Genevieve Trygstad-Burke performs on the summit of Mount Blackmore with the Bridger Mountains for a backdrop on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

Moisture freezes to the petals of a drooping glacier lily on the way to Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

Genevieve Trygstad-Burke trades running shoes for pointe shoes before dancing with violinist Carrie Krause on the summit of Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

Carrie Krause holds her violin while wearing a puffy jacket before playing on the summit of Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

The sheet music for “The Wind at Maclaren Summit” is summit-proofed with backing board and rocks for weight on Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

Shadows from a shrub make their own composition on the Blackmore Trail on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

Audience members take in a violin and dance performance by Carrie Krause and Genevieve Trygstad-Burke on the summit of Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

Carrie Krause plays “The Wind at Maclaren Summit” from composer John Luther Adams’ “Three High Places” as Genevieve Trygstad-Burke dances alongside on the peak of Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Six High Places
Buy Now

Genevieve Trygstad-Burke leads the way down from the summit of Mount Blackmore, with Carrie Krause close behind, after performing on the mountain as part of their series “Six High Places” on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred