Ballet in the mountains: Performers bring art to the top of the world

Carrie Krause plays “The Wind at Maclaren Summit” from composer John Luther Adams’ “Three High Places” as Genevieve Trygstad-Burke dances alongside on the peak of Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Carrie Krause plays “The Wind at Maclaren Summit” from composer John Luther Adams’ “Three High Places” as Genevieve Trygstad-Burke dances alongside on the peak of Mount Blackmore on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Genevieve Trygstad-Burke leads the way down from the summit of Mount Blackmore, with Carrie Krause close behind, after performing on the mountain as part of their series “Six High Places” on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Carrie Krause, founder of Baroque Music Montana, has played her violin around the world. This summer, she’s playing on top of the world.
Her series, “Six High Places”, with collaborator and artistic director of the Raison D’être Dance Project, Genivieve Trygstad-Burke, plucks music and dance performance from the stage and drops it on six summits in the Bozeman area.
“It combines the three best things: mountains, movement, and music,” Trygstad-Burke said.
On a Thursday morning in late June, Krause and Trygstad-Burke, along with an audience of 25 people, began hiking to the third summit of the series, Mount Blackmore, undeterred by fresh snow covering the higher elevations.
The trail to Blackmore is familiar to Krause and Trygstad-Burke — it was on a run there last year that Krause pitched the idea to Trygstad-Burke of combining their arts in the loftiest venues around. Krause wanted to perform from a piece called “Three High Places” by John Luther Adams, written about the landscapes surrounding her hometown of Fairbanks, Alaska.
One movement, “The Wind at Maclaren Summit”, resonated especially with her experience running in the mountains.
The wind at Blackmore Summit was mostly calm when the group began arriving. Krause pulled out a violin from a case stuffed in her backpack, and Trygstad-Burke pulled on pointe shoes, wondering how many more rugged mountains the delicate fabric could dance on before falling apart.
“We’re trained to perform no matter what, in any conditions,” Krause said. “You just do your best, and it is what it is.”
After weighing her sheet music down with rocks, Krause began playing quiet arpeggios on her violin. Trygstad-Burke responded with graceful, improvised movement. The puffs of wind that blew Trygstad-Burke’s dress around her ankles also blew at Krause’s bow, causing her to play louder and softer. The dynamics may not have matched the directions on the sheet music exactly, but the piece was inspired by the wind. Who else but the wind would know how the song should really go?
“It’s like a playful spirit,” said Krause. “Almost like nature was giving a little wave.”
The pair performed a few more pieces — moving around the summit to provide a different backdrop for each — and then an encore for a hiker who just missed the show. After packing up, they jogged the 5 miles back to the trailhead in order to make an afternoon appointment.
The Mount Blackmore Theatre lasted all of 30 minutes, the only remaining sign of its short run left in the footprints in the snow.
“This project has been unexpected in every possible way,” said Krause. “Thinking about how to do something like this responsibly has been a huge learning curve.” At the advice of the Forest Service, performances in wilderness or wilderness study areas were swapped for other summits. The sixth and final performance is planned for July 13 on the top of South Baldy Mountain in the Tobacco Roots, and Krause hopes to develop more collaborations in nature with Trygstad-Burke in future seasons.
“It’s a celebration of what this community enables,” Krause said, noting the rarity of having a professional dance company and a baroque music series in a town with an abundance of mountains so near and dear. “This is the ultimate expression of that.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.