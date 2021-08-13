Back on stage

Offers go here

It would be an understatement to say 2020 was a difficult year for the performing arts.

Kai Smith puts on her pointe shoes before dance rehearsal on Aug. 2, 2021.

Which is why members of one small, Bozeman dance company, Raison d’Etre Dance Project (RDE), were thrilled when they found themselves back on the stage on a recent Friday night, performing in front of a live audience.

“It felt amazing,” said Erin Levy, co-artistic director of RDE. “The mood of everyone backstage was just this exhilaration, this joy, this excitement.”

Madeline Barth, left, and Michelle Kolodin, right, perform the "Yann Tiersen Suite" during the opening night of "Excerpts and Suites" on Aug. 6, 2021.
From left, Madeline Barth, Erin Levy, Michelle Kolodin, Genevieve Trygstad-Burke and Suzann Kienast-Brown, accept a round of applause after their performance on Aug. 6, 2021, at the Emerson Theatre.

RDE, founded in 2017 by Levy and Genevieve Trygstad-Burke, hadn't performed since Feb. 14, 2020, when the company was guest performing with the Yellowstone Ballet in Livingston. They had just put the finishing touches on two pieces for the “Yogo Sapphire Suite” and were anxious to work on more.

The next month, everything shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So this month, on Aug. 6, when the RDE dancers took the stage to perform the completed Yogo Sapphire Suite, the same suite they had been working on a year and a half before, nerves were understandably high.

But pre-show butterflies were nothing however compared to the trials and tribulations of the past year.

Moria Glaus and Genevieve Trygstad-Burke share a joke after dress rehearsal on Aug. 4, 2021.
Deann Snyder, center, stretches before rehearsal on Aug. 2, 2021.
Erin Levy, co-artistic director of Raison D'être Dance Project, leads a dance rehearsal on Aug. 2, 2021.
Dancers get in their costumes during the opening night of "Excerpts and Suites," Raison D'être Dance Project's first performance since Feb. 14, 2020.

Levy said she had deeply missed the connection that dancers feel when they’re performing together on stage. “You have the lights and you have the audience and they’re right there and you can just offer your heart to them, you know? There’s nothing like that."

Melissa Dawn warms up before rehearsal on Aug. 2, 2021.

The company is already working on their next and biggest performance yet, “Rachmaninov and Plutonia,” which they plan to perform in June 2022.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

