At the sale

THREE FORKS — The moos and bleats of livestock drift up through the open window of the crow's nest, where Luka Samson is playing a giant game of Tetris, trying to quickly sort livestock into the correct buyer's stall. She calls out directions over a loudspeaker to the cowhands below.It's Monday at the Headwaters Livestock Auction and it's busy.

Chate Pearce and Ron Rigler use horses to move cattle into the buyer's stall after the animals were sold in auction on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Headwaters Livestock Auction.

William Rigler, an employee at Headwaters Livestock Auction for the past four years, opens the gate to let a herd of sheep back into the yard after they are auctioned on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Headwaters Livestock Auction employees drive cattle into the sale ring during a livestock auction on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Owner Jerry Olson said they saw almost double the usual amount of animals move through the auction on Monday. "Normally we wouldn't have a sale like that until September," he said.Ranchers usually try to fatten up their animals in the summer for sale in the fall but the lack of water means many people are selling early.

Employee Colter Joyce tries to count sheep in the sale ring at Headwaters Livestock Auction in Three Forks on Monday, July 26, 2021. The sale ring has a built-in scale that can weigh up to 50,000 pounds.

In the auction barn, buyers and sellers mingle on auditorium-style seats that rise in a half-moon around the yellow sell ring. An auctioneer in a cowboy hat rambles off numbers to the small crowd of buyers, who bid by making small gestures in the quiet room.

Dan Selle bids on sheep during a livestock auction on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Headwaters Livestock Auction near Three Forks.

A dog sleeps during the hottest part of the day on Monday, July 26, 2021, in the auction barn at Headwaters Livestock Auction. Temperatures topped out at 95 degrees in Three Forks on Monday.

Emilee Iddings hands a piece of paper containing a cattle seller's information to Arlene Haugland during a livestock auction on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Headwaters Livestock Auction in Three Forks. Iddings is the daughter of owners Jerry Olson and Mary Lane Olson.

Around noon, the auction is put on pause so everyone can pile into the cafe for lunch.Headwaters, just outside of town here, is one of about 15 livestock auctions in the state. The next nearest auctions are in Butte or Billings. Jerry Olson said their main job is to represent the sellers. "You have to have cattle for the buyers to show up," he said.Mary Lane Olson, Jerry's wife and co-owner of the auction, said they take that responsibility very seriously. "Sometimes when they bring their cattle or sheep to us, this is their only paycheck of the year," she said. "This is their payday."

A sheep sticks her head outside the gate to grab a quick bite of vegetation during a livestock auction on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Headwaters Livestock Auction near Three Forks.

Employee Luka Samson directs cowhands from her vantage point in the crow's nest, as they move livestock to their new pens in the yard on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Headwaters Livestock Auction.