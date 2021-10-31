Art of the ice Sam Wilson Sam Wilson Author email Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Dominic Benincasa, left, and Julie Keck, right, move a hose around as Brett Cone guides a wide sprinkler wand around Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink to put down a layer of ice on Monday Oct. 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America In the beginning, there was concrete. Dark gray and smooth, the slab is the foundation of farmers markets and fairs, but when the air gets colder outside, so does the slab.Underneath, a maze of refrigeration pipes have already been chilling the surface for its greatest transition, into the Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink. Buy Now A sign warns passersby of ice-making operations at Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Brett Cone sprays the first layers of white paint on a thin sheet of ice at Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink on Monday, Oct. 26, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Once the boards circling the rink have been installed, the crew at Gallatin Ice begins freezing water onto the concrete, 1/64th of an inch at a time. Thin layers make stronger ice. After nine passes with a sprinkler wand, they spray a few layers of white paint, and the ice rink begins to resemble an ice rink. A dozen more layers of water are added before stencils, strings and graphic screens are positioned across the ice. In the Zamboni room, buckets of colored paint are cracked open and stirred. Thinner lines are painted with a sponge fixed to a stick. For the center red line, Julie Keck, operations director of Gallatin Ice, leaves white silhouettes of Montana every few feet. The profile of the state is a painstaking detail to paint with a brush, but still she says, “Eventually, they’ll all just look like rectangles.” Buy Now Julie Keck paints an outline of Montana in the center red line at Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A blue line is in progress while painting Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A faceoff circle is in progress while painting Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Dominic Benincasa stands by as Julie Kecks holds the pivot point in the middle of the center faceoff circle being painted by Brett Cone at Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Later, Jeff Bagdanov and Brett Cone lay out a sheet of Tyvek with perforations in the shape of the Bozeman Icedogs logo. Cone sweeps chalk around the Tyvek, leaving small dots on the ice that will outline gray and black paint. Meanwhile, Dominic Benincasa fills in the goal crease with light blue. The crew spends a lot of time crouched over, on their knees. It is cold, quiet work. Fifteen more paper-thin layers of ice are applied with the sprinkler wand, and the Zamboni does the rest. After a week of labor, the ice is at least an inch thick, and it’s time to skate. Buy Now Brett Cone sweeps chalk around a template of the Bozeman Icedogs logo in the center faceoff circle of Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink as Jeff Bagdanov waits to collect the excess chalk on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Julie Keck uses a backpack pump sprayer to lightly coat freshly painted lines before a larger sprayer could be used at Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paint Rink Brett Cone Ice Hockey Painting Work Sport Sprinkler Zamboni Ice Gallatin Ice Sam Wilson Author email Follow Sam Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you