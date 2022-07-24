 Skip to main content
A taste of Italy in Red Lodge

Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Anjali Smith and Robert Smith dance to "That's Amore" on their sixth wedding anniversary on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana. The restaurant plays the song and asks couples to dance each time there is an anniversary.

RED LODGE – Walking under the gray and white striped awning, through the glass door of Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture, one may think they’ve just entered a restaurant in New York, Ibiza or Sicily.

Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Scallop ceviche with avocado and shrimp bread carasau from Sardinia is paired with a glass of strawberry champagne on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana.

Chefs bark strings of orders to each other in Italian while a white espresso machine hums in the corner. The air is alive with the aroma of sauces, cheese and roasting meat. 

The open room is painted white, save the pastoral blue and white wallpaper decorating the back wall. Blue and white wicker chairs are arranged around gray tables. A half-wall is all that separates guests from the cooks laughing and singing in the kitchen. 

Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Pablo Solis bangs two pots together in celebration of line cook, Alvaro Salvador's, birthday on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana. The restaurant has been open for five summer seasons but just last winter decided to open in the winter as well.
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
A bachelorette party cheerses each other on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana. Contaminated water from the flooding around Red Lodge kept the restaurant closed for two days until the owner, Benny Bisacquino, was able to track down a water tank in Billings.
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Owner, Chef Benny Bisacquino, throws oil on the flame to celebrate a couple's wedding anniversary on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana. Bisacquino said he wanted to open the Red Lodge location because "I love the town, I love the people and it was a chance to make people know real Italian food."
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Scallop ceviche with avocado is paired with a glass of strawberry champagne on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana.
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Line cook Stefano Brogna makes an order of bucatini cacio e pepe pasta, served in a wheel of cheese, on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana. The majority of the chefs are Italian. Brogna is from Sicily and worked in the New York restaurants before coming to Red Lodge.
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Patrons enjoy their wine on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana.
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
The manager answers the phone while an employee rings in an order behind him on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana. Many of the employees at the Red Lodge branch of Piccola Cucina were taken from the New York restaurants.
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Shrimp bread carasau from Sardinia is served on June 25, 2022, at Piccola Cucina Ox Pasture in Red Lodge, Montana.
Piccola Cucina at Ox Pasture
Cars drive down Main Street in Red Lodge on June 25, 2022.

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2678.

Tags

