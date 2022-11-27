 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chickpeas

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

After cleaning chickpeas stuck in his seeding equipment, Franck Groeneweg hops off a wheel and back to his tractor on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Chickpeas have been cultivated by humans for nearly 10,000 years. Franck Groeneweg has grown them for four.

Before purchasing the Wheat Montana farm in Three Forks in 2019, Groeneweg, his wife, Kari, and their three children farmed wheat in Saskatchewan for 18 years. They were awed by the thousands of acres of non-irrigated silt loam that seemed to disappear into the Tobacco Root mountains, and renamed the farm Living Sky Grains.


Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

The roots of a chickpea plant spreads out on Franck Groeneweg's palm on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Groeneweg began seeding 3,300 acres of chickpeas in late April over the stalks of last year’s winter wheat. The wet spring was a relief after two years of drought, but he knew then that he’d need much more rain to produce a healthy crop.

Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

A chickpea plant shows off its pods on on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

Franck Groeneweg sniffs a chunk of dirt on a field of harvested winter wheat at Living Sky Farms on Friday, April 15, 2022, soon before planting chickpeas. Groeneweg is hoping to restore the quality of the soil by allowing roots to stay in the ground after harvest.
Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

Franck Groeneweg and his son, Luke, 18, add a product meant to increase the plant's ability to fix nitrogen to tons of chickpeas loading into a seed tank on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

A vessel of harvested chickpeas is positioned behind Franck Groeneweg, and rows of unharvested chickpeas spread out in front of him as he collects his crop on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

For dinner, Kari and Solange, 12, bring dinner of homemade rolls and Pepsi to Franck and Luke, 18, while harvesting chickpeas on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

A single chickpea pod clings to a stalk, surrounded by an otherwise harvested field on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Living Sky Grains
Buy Now

A trio of combines collect the chickpeas that have been growing on the Living Sky Grains farm on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Farm
Buy Now

Sisters Solange Groeneweg, 12, and Emma Groeneweg, 14, package chickpeas in their garage on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Three Forks.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred