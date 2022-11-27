Franck Groeneweg sniffs a chunk of dirt on a field of harvested winter wheat at Living Sky Farms on Friday, April 15, 2022, soon before planting chickpeas. Groeneweg is hoping to restore the quality of the soil by allowing roots to stay in the ground after harvest.
Chickpeas have been cultivated by humans for nearly 10,000 years. Franck Groeneweg has grown them for four.
Before purchasing the Wheat Montana farm in Three Forks in 2019, Groeneweg, his wife, Kari, and their three children farmed wheat in Saskatchewan for 18 years. They were awed by the thousands of acres of non-irrigated silt loam that seemed to disappear into the Tobacco Root mountains, and renamed the farm Living Sky Grains.
Groeneweg began seeding 3,300 acres of chickpeas in late April over the stalks of last year’s winter wheat. The wet spring was a relief after two years of drought, but he knew then that he’d need much more rain to produce a healthy crop.
“It’s like a baby,” he said of his plants. “It doesn’t take much to start growing, but at 18, it’s emptying the cupboards.”
In June, when the plants were ankle high, 8 ounces of herbicide was sprayed across each acre of chickpeas. Over the next two months, disappointingly little rain fell on the farm. Still, the chickpea plants inched taller and formed pods. Inside the pods, peas grew soft and sweet.
Near the end of August, when the fields of chickpeas were dried to yellow and the peas were hard enough to crack a tooth, it was time to harvest. Three combines, piloted by Groeneweg, his son, Luke, and an employee, drove in the familiar back-and-forth pattern, churning and swallowing the chickpeas from their pods. Groeneweg’s daughter, Julia, would also drive a hopper next to the combines, emptying their cargo on the fly.
The crop wasn’t what the Groenewegs had hoped for. The effects of drought lingered another year. Still, they were able to sell most of what they harvested to a distributor. Many of the peas will be used to seed next year’s crop. Some are packaged in the Groeneweg garage and sold on their website, along with a handful of other wheat and grain products grown on the farm.
“I would love to have more of a conversation with the consumer,” said Groeneweg. “I want these people that are passing by to say, that’s Franck. You can be sure that whatever you get from here, it’s going to be good for you. That’s where I want to go with this.”
