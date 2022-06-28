 Skip to main content
Bear town

Montana Grizzly Encounter
Max, a three-year-old brown bear rescued from Unimak Island in Alaska, plays in a pond in the habitat at Montana Grizzly Encounter on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Max, a three-year-old brown bear, plays with a log the size of an adult human, flipping it high in the air so it comes down splashing in a small pond. He gnaws at the log, before pawing it easily around the water. It looks like he’s smiling.
 
50 feet away, on the other side of a reassuring concrete wall and a moat, a crowd of people turn their attention to Ben Vandewater, an employee at Montana Grizzly Experience, as he explains the devastation a bear such as Max could wreak on an adult human, if he chose to.
 
“I know Max is being cute and cuddly out there, but you do not want to challenge him,” Vandewater shouts over the blustering wind, highway traffic, and passing trains. “That is a fight you are not going to win.”
Montana Grizzly Encounter
Ben Vandewater, an employee at Montana Grizzly Encounter, gives a short lesson on the proper use of bear spray for tourists on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Montana Grizzly Encounter
Buy Now

A chihuahua named Cheeto eyes a bench shaped like a bear at Montana Grizzly Encounter on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

 Max is one of four bears currently residing at the Montana Grizzly Encounter, a self-described grizzly rescue and education sanctuary just off Interstate 90 east of Bozeman. Ami Otten, director of the Montana Grizzly Encounter, co-founded the facility in 2004 to give shelter to Brutus, a rescued bear that became famous for his roles in feature films and documentaries. Ami started raising Brutus at two weeks old, “he was literally the size of a squirrel.” When Brutus died in 2021, it affected Otten deeply. “He’s the closest I’ll ever have to a child,” she said.

Montana Grizzly Encounter
Maggi, a sixteen-year-old brown bear born in captivity in Georgia, looks for snacks hidden in the habitat at Montana Grizzly Encounter on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Montana Grizzly Encounter
A handful of berries, nuts, and candy are hidden in the nook of a boulder for bears to find at Montana Grizzly Encounter on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Montana Grizzly Encounter
People visiting the Montana Grizzly Encounter watch employees hide treats for bears in their habitat on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
 
“You’ll see we have ‘Keep it Grizzly’ on a lot of our stuff,” Otten says, looking at a rack of long-sleeve Grizzly Encounter t-shirts with the motto printed on the sleeve. “Grizzlies are honest. People say bears are unpredictable, but they’re not. They’re very much bears.”
 
Montana Grizzly Encounter
Max, a three-year-old brown bear, plays with a toy as traffic speeds past on Interstate 90 at Montana Grizzly Encounter on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Montana Grizzly Encounter
Paige Davidson and Ben Vandewater lock a giant gate at Montana Grizzly Encounter after entering the bear's habitat to hide snacks on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
 

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

