Max, a three-year-old brown bear, plays with a log the size of an adult human, flipping it high in the air so it comes down splashing in a small pond. He gnaws at the log, before pawing it easily around the water. It looks like he’s smiling.
50 feet away, on the other side of a reassuring concrete wall and a moat, a crowd of people turn their attention to Ben Vandewater, an employee at Montana Grizzly Experience, as he explains the devastation a bear such as Max could wreak on an adult human, if he chose to.
“I know Max is being cute and cuddly out there, but you do not want to challenge him,” Vandewater shouts over the blustering wind, highway traffic, and passing trains. “That is a fight you are not going to win.”
Max is one of four bears currently residing at the Montana Grizzly Encounter, a self-described grizzly rescue and education sanctuary just off Interstate 90 east of Bozeman. Ami Otten, director of the Montana Grizzly Encounter, co-founded the facility in 2004 to give shelter to Brutus, a rescued bear that became famous for his roles in feature films and documentaries. Ami started raising Brutus at two weeks old, “he was literally the size of a squirrel.” When Brutus died in 2021, it affected Otten deeply. “He’s the closest I’ll ever have to a child,” she said.
“You’ll see we have ‘Keep it Grizzly’ on a lot of our stuff,” Otten says, looking at a rack of long-sleeve Grizzly Encounter t-shirts with the motto printed on the sleeve. “Grizzlies are honest. People say bears are unpredictable, but they’re not. They’re very much bears.”
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.