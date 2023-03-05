A fond farewell: a photographer's last photo page

Rhys Price, 10, shows off her mermaid tail by doing an underwater handstand while her two friends look on at Bogert Pool on June 20, 2016. This was the first photo I published as a staff photographer for the Chronicle.
Montana State defensive lineman Zach Wright helps carry the Great Divide Trophy with blood running down his face from injuries sustained during a game against University of Montana, on Nov. 17, 2018, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. I have had front-row seats to most Cats games over the past six years, including when they played in the FCS Championship game in Frisco, Texas.
A westbound coal train derailed east of Bozeman on Jan. 29, 2019, sending an estimated 40 cars off track and spilling their contents along I-90. Some coal spilled into Rocky Creek, which runs alongside the tracks. I waded along I-90 in waist-deep snow to capture the spilled cars.
Gary and Paul Broyles itch at bug bites in the middle of a green field full of ripening wheat on their family farm, July 16, 2019. The Broyles participated in a Montana State University study using data and experimentation to build up a case for "precision agriculture," determining the correct portion of fertilizer on a specific part of a field to produce the highest yield. This melding of farming and technology might be a valuable tool for farmers looking to combat the effects of climate change in the future.
When I started as an intern at the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2014, I never imagined the outsized role it would play in my life.
At 22 years old, I was just a kid. I couldn’t believe they gave me my own office phone and email. That summer, I photographed myriad classic intern stories. The Gallatin County fair. A local DJ. The Livingston Fourth of July Parade.
After college, I spent six months in Iowa, before accepting a staff job at the Chronicle in 2016. Now, at 30, I’ve spent nearly a quarter of my life documenting this place.
I've photographed people on some of the best and worst days of their lives. Countless graduations, groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings, lemonade stands, retirement parties, funerals. More Fourth of July parades and county fairs.
Now and then, I walk into a stranger's home for an assignment and get to see one of my photos on their refrigerator.
I cannot thank the people of Bozeman enough for letting me into their lives and entrusting me with their stories. It has truly been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.
