Pet of the week for Jan. 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meet Oakley! Oakley is a sweet 9 year old boy looking for his new home. He loves to take long walks. He also loves playing with stuffies and eating treats. He would make a great addition to your home as an only pet. T meet Oakley, stop by HOV between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday. Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oakley Old Boy Pet Animal Shelter Eating Valley Addition Recommended for you Latest Local The beat goes on: A photo, a shared passion and the exchange of a drum kit 12 hrs ago People in business for Jan. 9, 2022 13 hrs ago Montana State seniors help keep program on successful path 15 hrs ago Pool: The absence of Tommy Mellott changed the complexion of Montana State's national championship loss 16 hrs ago