oakley pet of the week

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meet Oakley! Oakley is a sweet 9 year old boy looking for his new home. He loves to take long walks. He also loves playing with stuffies and eating treats. He would make a great addition to your home as an only pet. T meet Oakley, stop by HOV between 11:30am and 5pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road or call (406) 388-9399.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you