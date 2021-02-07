ERA Landmark proudly announces the selection of Sue Frye as one of America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents for 2020. Selection to America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most esteemed and skilled agents. Members are selected through a comprehensive multi-phase selection process involving advanced data analytics indicating their relative effectiveness in closing high-value sales above market value. With extremely high standards for selection, less than 1% of active real estate professionals in the nation will receive this honor, Sue truly represents the most exclusive and elite level of Professionals.
Lisa Palomaki, DPT joins the Excel Physical Therapy physical therapy team in both of the Bozeman and Manhattan clinic locations. Lisa completed her doctorate of physical therapy degree at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. During her education, Lisa completed clinical rotations where she was exposed to a variety of orthopedic and neurological conditions. Lisa is interested in vestibular rehabilitation in addition to treating both surgical and non-surgical orthopedic conditions. Lisa’s treatment philosophy is to help her patients improve their overall quality of life and increase their self-efficacy through exercise and evidence-based treatment.
LC Staffing welcomes Dave Hoag as the new branch manager to their downtown Bozeman location. Dave has been in recruiting and staffing for over 17 years, with extensive experience developing strong teams. His areas of expertise are accounting and finance, sales executives, information technology, human resources, and other professional positions in various Industries. Dave believes that development and growth are essential to developing a successful team, and is excited to start partnering with the great businesses in the Bozeman area.
Watson Law Office is excited to welcome Megan M. Moore to our team as an associate attorney. Megan graduated from the University of Montana School of Law. She completed a clinical internship at the Federal Defenders of Montana in the federal and appellate criminal courts. She is a member of the Criminal Justice Act panel for the Billings district, serves as conflict counsel for the Office of the State Public Defender, and Appellate Defender Division. Her areas of practice include criminal defense, family law, civil litigation, and personal injury. She is excited to be a part of the Bozeman community.
Scott Mizner has assumed the role of President for American Bank. Scott joined the bank over five years ago as chief credit officer and has been in the industry for 25 years. He is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School.
Gordon Johnson, former President, is reassuming his previous role as chief financial officer after serving as President for almost 10 years. Gordon will continue to serve as chairman of the board.
Megan Young has joined American Bank as the Vice President of human resources. Megan holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and is a certified human resource professional.
RJ Patch has been recently promoted to commercial lender. RJ started with the bank in February 2015 as a credit analyst intern while completing his degree in finance from Montana State University.
Providence Mental Health welcomes Madeline (Maddie) Miller as its new chief operating and financial officer. Maddie is a key member of the executive team, working closely with the CEO to help grow the Bozeman based mental health center. Over the last several years Maddie has gained a wide range of professional experience working in public accounting including managing outsourced fractional CFO and controller services for a broad range of clients . She serves on the AICPA Tax Profession Strategic Advisory Group, the MSCPA BAR Group and is a member of the Prospera Women’s Business Center Board.
