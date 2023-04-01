NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark celebrates after beating South Carolina on Friday in the Final Four in Dallas.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — Caitlin Clark gets the national stage for one more game this season. Same with the Texas homecoming for Alexis Morris.

The standout guards have made it a party of first-timers for the women's NCAA championship game Sunday.

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes knocked off undefeated defending national champion South Carolina 77-73 in the semifinals Friday night.


