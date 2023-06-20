TOP: A cyclist rides past the Olympic House, headquarters of the International Olympic Committee at the opening of the executive board meeting on Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland. ABOVE: The headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers is pictured on Tuesday in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
The headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers is pictured on Tuesday in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Associated Press
TOP: A cyclist rides past the Olympic House, headquarters of the International Olympic Committee at the opening of the executive board meeting on Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland. ABOVE: The headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers is pictured on Tuesday in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Associated Press
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
PARIS — French investigators searched the Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters on Tuesday as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games, according to officials, the third straight time graft allegations have dogged a Summer Olympics.
The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway at their headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis, and said it was cooperating. It would not comment further.
Tuesday’s search and other related raids were linked to two preliminary investigations related to the Olympics that had not previously been made public, according to an official with the financial prosecutor’s office, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy. One probe was opened in 2017 — the year Paris was picked by the International Olympic Committee as the 2024 host — and the other began last year.