I left work at 6 p.m. and took to the road from Missoula in search of green and gold Yellowstone cutthroat trout. It was dark by the time I arrived at a small stream near the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Up and down a dirt road I drove, on the hunt for a suitable place to stop and spend the night. The following morning, I’d enter the park for a three-day fishing trip. My anxiety over the possibility of not finding a cozy enough turn-out for an evening’s rest was quelled slightly by excitement for what lay ahead. But the uneasy beginning felt fit for a somewhat haphazard itinerary planned over the last three days.
Normally, I hardly plan anything for a truck-camping and fly-fishing adventure, which, come summer, take place on a near-weekly basis. I simply pick a river or lake at least several ridgelines away from humanity and drive. The strategy has taken me to far-flung waters filled with eager trout throughout western Montana and northern Idaho.
Unfortunately, that strategy proved useless for a last-minute decision to fish inside Yellowstone National Park. Around 4 million people visit the park each year, 57,000 of them being anglers, according to the National Park Service. Peak season stretches from June through September, and my decision for a visit came in mid-July — a month that saw just shy of 1 million people visit YNP, according to numbers released in August. I’d soon learn the campgrounds were already full, the reservations made months in advance. Some backcountry site permits were available for walk-ins, but nothing to be relied on. Especially for sites along popular waters.
Last-minute planning over where to camp and fish inside the park presents enough obstacles to make one call it quits and start planning a trip for next summer. I almost did. But the romance surrounding fishing in Yellowstone had overtaken me. I’d already had too many visions of heavy trout holding still, shadowed by mountains, in the park’s meandering meadow creeks. I yearned to hike into some lost corner of the backcountry and find water filled with trout not nearly as smart as those found near the park’s roads.
As to where this unfrequented, backcountry water might be? Hadn’t figured that out. I’d only ever fished the rivers and creeks along the park’s western boundary, and that was seven years ago. As for camping? Yet to figure that out as well — a whole three days out from my trip. But I took the plunge.
And it paid off. I managed to improvise an unforgettable, fast-moving adventure, replete with more than a few heavy green and gold cutthroats.
We’re coming upon the end of summer, with the heat about to drop and turn into great September fishing conditions, and a great time of year to fish the park. The campgrounds and waters will still be crowded, but adventure still awaits you. For those willing to stomach a little uncertainty, here’s how my spontaneous trip came together.
Where to camp?
Other than my first night spent outside the park, I knew I didn’t want to search in the dark for places to camp once inside. There are hardly any streetlights along the park’s roads, increasing possibilities for close encounters with giant mammals. Also, the park allows no dispersed camping, a regulation that may not have slowed me down in the not-so-distant past. But it seems that most of my dirtbag habits were left back in my 20s.
So, I needed to find two nights worth of legal camping inside of the park. Sheer numbers would serve as an advantage. Within park boundaries are 12 developed campgrounds, altogether containing more than 2,000 campsites accessible by vehicle. Which means there are last minute cancellations for the taking. Recreation.gov stays up to the moment with newly available sites. Over the course of several days, I refreshed the site on my phone — while at the gym, during my bartending shifts, while blending a smoothie for breakfast… basically whenever I remembered.
Lo and behold, cancellations appeared. And some were close enough to where I wanted to fish. Though I could be somewhat selective, I also had to take what I could get. I ended up reserving two different sites for as many nights, one that was highly desired, the other being fine enough.
Where to fish?
Every bit as important as figuring out where to sleep were my decisions for where to fish. Having hardly ever fished in the park before, and with so little time to plan, this process of discovery in large part relied on word-of-mouth, trail maps, and fly-shop consultations. The park is so vast that it seemingly holds a lifetime’s worth of new waters. It’s hard to know where to begin
You’ll notice this article doesn’t provide names for any waters I fished this trip — even though some are already generally known. Some of the greatest enjoyment involved with this adventure came from the rush of settling on locations myself. Why would I deny you the chance to achieve a similar sense of satisfaction? Start with spreading out a trail-map. Search for trails and where they intersect with water. You’ll be surprised by how quickly things start falling into place.
Day 1: In the park
The sunlight exploded into my truck’s topper shell at 6 a.m., parked in a turn-out alongside the creek outside the West Entrance of Yellowstone Park. I fitfully slept for another hour, brewed a cup of coffee, and drove to the nearby Blue Ribbon Fly Shop.
I needed a little consultation, as well as affirmation, for my ideas over where to fish. As a reputable fly-shop, I knew Blue Ribbon’s staff had enough integrity to not divulge any uncommon areas to fish. I asked about some of the water that had already piqued my interest, and what flies might match the hatch. Eventually, a map unfurled on the counter and I received assistance with marking a trailhead and a few changes in direction I’d need to take along the trail.
Next stop was the West Entrance’s Visitor Center. I needed to ask a ranger about a meadow creek known for its population of healthy-sized cutthroats but much more for the healthy-sized grizzlies. While I was convinced to not visit that particular area, I did gain knowledge of other areas to explore. It turns out that park rangers aren’t nearly as territorial over fishing spots as fly shops. I recommend finding the oldest and most gregarious one at any station — he or she who knows the park inside and out — and they can likely help steer you toward a 2- to 5-mile hike into some isolated backcountry water.
I sat in some traffic entering the park, even more once inside, but my excitement flavored this otherwise dreary experience with joy as I observed so many people from so many different corners of our country — and the world — who were drawn here by a shared appreciation of nature. Sure, some of those crowded around a roadside geyser holding $8 lattes and smiling at selfie-sticks might recall the Kardashians rather than “A River Runs Through It,” but I settled into the realization that, regardless of the visitor, the national parks are one of the greatest American ideas.
The high-season crowds meant that it took an hour longer than planned to get to the trailhead. I also stopped for some of those photo opportunities — even a clichéd bison shot, though not a clichéd bison selfie — and I took advantage of the WiFi in a coffee shop.
I pulled into a trailhead at half past one, geared up with water and snacks and equipment.
After around 3 miles of hiking, I arrived at a good-sized creek that was chock-full of smaller sized Yellowstone cutthroats, great for quick fun using dry flies. But I was after bigger fish. I had several miles to hike until I reached the creek’s mouth, which opened into a much larger artery of water that held fish of proportional heft.
I came across several large and deep pools in the creek above its mouth. Below, the much larger emerald river roared between canyon bluffs. Big fish not used to anything artificial sat in slack water on either side of the creek’s mouth. I watched them roar up from the depths to my presentation of large Chubby Chernobyl patterns.
After more than three hours fishing the creek’s several deep pools and around its mouth, the sun began to lower, the air started to cool. I began the retreat back to my truck. As I hiked out, a double-rainbow spanned the creek. The trail crossed a shimmering meadow, which undulated toward the crags and mountains of the distant horizons.
I walked by a pond about the size of a basketball court, which formed the bottom of a declivity in the meadow. Ten or so yellow-headed blackbirds flew about the high reeds along its banks, their helmeted heads glowing beneath the lowering sun. They sang songs that were loud and creaky but plenty charming. We observed each other as I slowly walked in close enough to snap some photos, which proved a little tough to capture as they hid behind the reeds.
What little clouds were in the sky turned pink as I neared the trailhead. The beauty of the hike alone amounted to more than I could ever ask for — more than the numerous heavy cutthroats I caught that afternoon. Spirits were high as I pulled into Canyon Campground at 10 p.m., just as check-in was closing.
Day 2
My desire to fish this fabled strip of meadowed creek materialized from the stories my Dad told of the trips he took there some three decades ago. Despite the 5 mile hike to get there, I knew there would be a bit of pressure from anglers. I left Canyon Campground by 6 a.m.
The trail started with an immediate elevation gain of around 500 feet, which then smoothed over the course of a series of expansive meadows the creek snaked through.
So vast and sweeping were the multiple valleys I wandered into, so towering were the alpine peaks in the distance, it was difficult to comprehend I was only experiencing what amounts to only a sliver on a map of the park.
At the creek, the native cutts could easily see me through the shallow, slow water. At the same time, the black-spotted, greenish-golden hue of their backs blended into the algae-caked creek bed. The water also moved very quietly. The fish could feel the shockwaves of my boots hitting the ground, the small splashes they made in the shallowest depths.
The anticipated morning hatches, sadly, never arrived, making the precision required for productive angling on par with that of targeting a spring creek brown. It was easy to grow discouraged by the seeming stillness above and below the water. I even watched a group of three fishermen abandon the river to look for “faster water,” completely unaware of the monsters holding court beneath their noses. I kept my mouth shut and happily watched them leave.
I quickly learned I had to slow the pace of my tactic and “sight-fish,” meaning I’d identify and target a single trout at a time. Though hard to pull off, it makes for an engaging and rewarding process — especially considering how large a fish needs to be for you to spot it.
Sometimes, a trout would reveal itself with the rare rise to the surface. More often, though, I’d spot one holding position while I crept upstream, along the outside of a bend. A good pair of polarized sunglasses can go a long way toward spotting trout beneath the glare of the water’s surface.
No more than a trout’s budge toward a fly-pattern would drop my stomach in nervous anticipation; the feeling veered toward salvation when one would finally take.
A lot of time was spent without a fly floating in the current. Instead, I’d strategize over where to stand or kneel along the river, attentive to the direction of my shadow, both my own and the waving fly-rod. So much time was devoted to picking out new flies from several boxes.
The birds flying and singing about, the bison grazing nearby, the dramatic alpine scenery — all of it made those necessary pauses for patience so easy. One can too easily hone in on chasing trout and forget the immediate natural environment that bore them into being.
When the day was done, I had landed a good-sized trout for around every 90 minutes spent fishing.
It can be hard to escape crowds when surrounded by big fish in Yellowstone, especially if planning a trip on so short of notice. This day was no exception. Although there were other anglers, there was also plenty of room to spread out. Besides, so long as I stayed diligent in maintaining careful consideration in my approach, so long as I could stay patient, keep faith, and not rush, I maintained an advantage over a decent percentage of the other folks about.
It was another big hike to get to my truck, around 5 miles long. It again started as the lowering sun began to shoot out golden rays. It was the second straight day of lugging around soggy wading boots. My toes, legs, and lower back ached. I saturated myself in another cloud of bug spray before I started.
As soon as I hit the trail, a quick succession of rattling trumpets boomed out, their echoes reverberating through the valley. The calls kept sounding and were so alien to my civilized senses. I stopped on the trail, looked up, and saw two seemingly pterodactyl-sized sandhill cranes gain the ridgeline hundreds of feet above me. They slowly soared downward, announcing their belonging in thundering fashion. The scene was as prehistoric as the sounds and size of the birds themselves. It provided me with an emotional boost for the punishing hike ahead.
With that, I mentally sorted through my rushed itinerary for the following day, not quite believing I could hike another dozen or so miles to catch fish.
Day 3
My belief came to be the following morning. A backfire of making last-minute camping reservations had me stationed all the way across the park from where I had planned to fish. The simple fact served as enough of an excuse not to hike another 5 miles into the backcountry. My tired and sore limbs were grateful.
I re-routed and settled on some roadside fishing along the park’s western boundary. It was a river I’d fished countless times a short seven summers prior when I worked at a restaurant in Big Sky, about an hour north of West Yellowstone.
Nostalgia swept through me as I rigged up alongside my truck. Wading in brought forth memories of the fast, ale-fueled summer I’d spent roaming about the area’s rivers and mountains with friends who pretty much taught me the art and lifestyle of fly-fishing.
Conditions were a little cold that morning for activity on the surface, but I was nonetheless grateful for the little fellers I caught on nymphs to stave off getting skunked.
Driving through the canyoned banks of the river after fishing, I stopped at a climbing site where I’d learned how to rock climb that summer. The sun flickered through the tree canopy as I walked along the dusty trail at the bottom of the sheer red and orange rock walls. All the sudden, a dozen or so tree swallows emerged from the rock. Their backs flashed in emerald and blue iridescence in the sun’s rays as they cut the air around me. Back and forth and around they rifled in a dance that was as seemingly random as it was methodical.
And once again, birds had graced me with their presence at the end of a day of fishing, making me all the more present in the process. It was mid-afternoon. I brewed another cup of coffee at my truck for a lengthy drive home to Missoula.
