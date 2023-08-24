Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

I left work at 6 p.m. and took to the road from Missoula in search of green and gold Yellowstone cutthroat trout. It was dark by the time I arrived at a small stream near the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Up and down a dirt road I drove, on the hunt for a suitable place to stop and spend the night. The following morning, I’d enter the park for a three-day fishing trip. My anxiety over the possibility of not finding a cozy enough turn-out for an evening’s rest was quelled slightly by excitement for what lay ahead. But the uneasy beginning felt fit for a somewhat haphazard itinerary planned over the last three days.

Normally, I hardly plan anything for a truck-camping and fly-fishing adventure, which, come summer, take place on a near-weekly basis. I simply pick a river or lake at least several ridgelines away from humanity and drive. The strategy has taken me to far-flung waters filled with eager trout throughout western Montana and northern Idaho.

Unfortunately, that strategy proved useless for a last-minute decision to fish inside Yellowstone National Park. Around 4 million people visit the park each year, 57,000 of them being anglers, according to the National Park Service. Peak season stretches from June through September, and my decision for a visit came in mid-July — a month that saw just shy of 1 million people visit YNP, according to numbers released in August. I’d soon learn the campgrounds were already full, the reservations made months in advance. Some backcountry site permits were available for walk-ins, but nothing to be relied on. Especially for sites along popular waters.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you