At The Mountain Project’s brand new climbing gym off of Bond Street, there’s an adjustable Grasshopper wall with holds that light up at the direction of an app. Thousands of routes are programmed in, and the board can tilt to varying degrees, changing the difficulty.
There’s also a Treadwall, which is the climbing equivalent of a treadmill, according to Mike Wolfe, owner and founder of The Mountain Project. Climbers can alter the moving wall’s angle and speed to build their endurance.
The 2,000-square-foot bouldering wall is the heart of the new gym. It has color-coded holds that extend upward and angle inward throughout the room. Climbers can maneuver up different routes, which have not been labeled with difficulty ratings, according to Wolfe.
“It’s kind of a different style here. Every route has a rating on it, but we want people to figure it out for themselves,” he said. “The whole purpose of this gym, and obviously the bouldering gym, is that it’s a training facility. I want people to come here with a purpose.”
Wolfe grew up in Bozeman, where he did all the typical mountain sports, like skiing, hunting, fishing and backpacking. He got interested in climbing in high school, and later he became an ultra distance mountain runner.
Eventually Wolfe launched a career as a lawyer, but he said that when he moved back to Bozeman several years ago, he was always “trying to figure out a way to not spend my life lawyering.”
“I’d just spent so much time training myself personally as a professional athlete and doing all these mountain sports. I was like, ‘How can I use my other profession to create a career for myself, but also offer something meaningful for the community?’” he said.
Wolfe decided to use his talents to build and run a training facility for mountain sports. He opened The Mountain Project’s main gym in 2016, and it’s where members take strength and conditioning classes that are specific to outdoor activities. There are classes for skiing, cycling, trail running and even hunting.
Several Bridger Ski Foundation teams, the Crosscut biathlon teams and the USA Paralympic Nordic ski team often train at the gym, Wolfe said. He added that it has also hosted the Bozeman High School cross country running team.
After The Mountain Project opened up in 2016, Wolfe got the idea to build a dry tooling cave near the main gym. The niche wall is designed specifically for ice climbers, who require grip strength and need to master specific movements for maneuvering while upside down.
Wolfe said that as far as he knows, there’s only one other gym in the country with a facility that’s dedicated to dry tooling. Bozeman is a great place for one because nearby Hyalite Canyon is one of the most renowned destinations for ice climbing in North America.
“I bet there’s — on average now — between six or eight people a day that come in here to use this, which is honestly quite a lot,” Wolfe said. “It doesn’t seem like it, but there aren’t a lot of people who ice climb. There are in this community.”
On Tuesday, Wolfe and others at The Mountain Project celebrated its latest expansion — a brand new climbing gym. The space is built to help beginners and pros build their skills and performance.
Wolfe said that because the new gym is relatively small, and because he wants to keep the quality of the training high, he’s only allowing about 20 people into the climbing gym at a time. People with gym memberships can reserve their two hour slots online.
“We’re welcoming to everyone, no matter what your ability level is. It’s a pretty tight-knit community here at this gym, so there’s always someone to help people,” Wolfe said. “It’s not like a bigger gym where there are so many users in the space at one time.”
Staff are reminding users to be thoughtful about fall zones and to be aware of where other climbers are on the wall. The Mountain Project is not hosting any climbing classes now, but Wolfe said he’s interested in maybe adding some in the future.
Prior to the opening of The Mountain Project’s new climbing gym, the Spire Climbing Center held the only one in town, Wolfe said. While there is no rope climbing in the new space, there are hangboards and lots of bouldering opportunities.
“Spire might be more convenient for some people. This might be more convenient for folks who live on this side of town,” he said. “The goal is you come in here to train and get better, which is different maybe than some other gyms.”
Wolfe said he’s observed peoples’ interest in climbing exponentially grow over the last decade or so. He suspects it’s partly because climbing gyms have become more prolific, especially in urban areas. He also thinks it could be the result of the activity becoming an Olympic sport.
The gym is at 507 Bond Street in Bozeman. According to The Mountain Project’s website, individual memberships for the bouldering and open gym cost $85 per month. For families, they cost $145 per month for the first two members, then another $35 for each additional member.
