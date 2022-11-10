Let the news come to you

At The Mountain Project’s brand new climbing gym off of Bond Street, there’s an adjustable Grasshopper wall with holds that light up at the direction of an app. Thousands of routes are programmed in, and the board can tilt to varying degrees, changing the difficulty.

There’s also a Treadwall, which is the climbing equivalent of a treadmill, according to Mike Wolfe, owner and founder of The Mountain Project. Climbers can alter the moving wall’s angle and speed to build their endurance.

The 2,000-square-foot bouldering wall is the heart of the new gym. It has color-coded holds that extend upward and angle inward throughout the room. Climbers can maneuver up different routes, which have not been labeled with difficulty ratings, according to Wolfe.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

